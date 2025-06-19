Ambani’s Antilia Secret: 27 Storey Mansion Has No AC, Here’s How It Gets Cooler In Summer

Not india’s but Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s 27 storey mansion is one of the most expensive private residence. Its cost stands around Rs 15,000 crore. But irrespective of its size and price, one can be shocked to know that it does not have a single split or window ac.

The rumour gained traction after actress Shreya Dhanwanthary revealed that while shooting inside Antilia, she felt cold and requested an AC adjustment. The staff informed her that manual control wasn’t possible because the mansion does not use traditional AC units with outdoor compressors.

Why Flowers Matter in Antilia

The Ambanis have opted for a centralized climate control system that relies on a unique calibration mechanism. According to insiders, the system automatically adjusts temperature settings based on materials inside the mansion such as marble floors, fresh flowers, and indoor plants. The cooling settings remain synchronized across floors to preserve the decor, ambience, and health of high-maintenance elements like orchids and imported marble. The climate inside Antilia auto-regulates itself room by room, without user input.

Antilia’s Electricity Bill

It is to inform that Antilia has nine elevators, three helipads and a parking space for over 160 vehicles. It also hosts a staff of over 600 people, including electricians, chefs, gardeners, and maintenance personnel. With every room packed with high-end electronics and automation, the electricity consumption is staggering. On average, the residence consumes around 6,37,240 electricity units per month.

Several media reports claim that Ambani pays Rs 70 lakh per month in electricity bills. This matches the combined consumption of nearly 7,000 average Mumbai households. Most of the energy demand arises from the building’s climate control system and its multi-storey parking facility. Each room reportedly consumes around 300 units, reflecting Antilia’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and continuous operational needs.

