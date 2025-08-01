Why Ratna Pathak Shah Stopped Dyeing Her Hair? Actress Revealed Naseeruddin Shah’s Advice, ‘I Was In The Dadi-Nani Category’

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah had this transition in her career when she decided to start flaunting her grey hair, a move motivated by her husband Naseeruddin Shah. In a very honest interview, she spoke candidly about how this choice led to restricted work offers, which only offered her those “dadi-nani” roles in Bollywood, which, after all, is not too much of an age-centric industry.

Naseeruddin Shah Against the Bollywood Standards of Beauty

For an industry typically suffering from the age-discrepancy thing, Ratna Pathak Shah decided not to dye her hair anymore. Ten or so years ago, it was her husband, Naseeruddin, who encouraged her to allow her real gray hair to emerge and see how it’s a relief in believing that things have to be faced at some point.

In an interaction with BBC News hindi, she shared “Naseer told me to stop colouring my hair and I can’t tell you what a release it is” . It comes with the price, however. In fact, Bollywood is an industry that mostly sidelines actors not bathed in youthful glamour. His observation noted that other actors of his age would have colored their hair while leading roles were still on offer, but he found himself relegated to stereotypical grandmother roles.

The “Dadi-Nani Stereotype” and Its Challenges

The transition of Ratna into the “dadi-nani category” revealed Bollywood’s limited vision of older women. “What roles do dadi-nani have in our films?” she asked, raising a common example of a meaningfully devoid role for older actresses. The truth is that Ratna has shone in the likes of playing the spunky biker nani in Dhak Dhak (2023), proving that talent transcends age.

The performances are as different as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Lipstick Under My Burkha, yet the generational bias tends to outshine such accomplishments in industry perception. Ratna’s story illustrates the urgent need for more varied and substantial roles for older women in Indian cinema.

Ratna and Naseeruddin: A Love Story Based on Authenticity

The saga of Ratna and Naseeruddin’s 42-year relationship is really grounded on mutual respect and a common appreciation for theatre. Their union, which took place during the play Sambhog Se Sanyas Tak, shows a union that does not shun the violation of norms. Ratna’s decision to live her life embracing her grey hair runs parallel to their authentic way of life and art, inspiring fans to give value to substance over superficiality.

Also Read: Tanmay Bhat’s Stunning Transformation Shocks the Internet – Fans Say He Looks Like Karan Johar In Surprise Makeover!