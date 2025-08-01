Home > Entertainment > Why Ratna Pathak Shah Stopped Dyeing Her Hair? Actress Revealed Naseeruddin Shah’s Advice, ‘I Was In The Dadi-Nani Category’

Why Ratna Pathak Shah Stopped Dyeing Her Hair? Actress Revealed Naseeruddin Shah’s Advice, ‘I Was In The Dadi-Nani Category’

In a shocking revelation Ratna Pathak disclosed why she stopped dyeing her hair. The veteran actress was influenced by hubby Naseeruddin Shah and startedembracing her grey locks. The result? Bollywood sidelined her to “dadi-nani” roles, slashing her offers. Here's the tea!

Ratna Pathak Shah Embraces Grey
Ratna Pathak Shah Embraces Grey

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 1, 2025 14:26:00 IST

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah had this transition in her career when she decided to start flaunting her grey hair, a move motivated by her husband Naseeruddin Shah. In a very honest interview, she spoke candidly about how this choice led to restricted work offers, which only offered her those “dadi-nani” roles in Bollywood, which, after all, is not too much of an age-centric industry.

Naseeruddin Shah Against the Bollywood Standards of Beauty

For an industry typically suffering from the age-discrepancy thing, Ratna Pathak Shah decided not to dye her hair anymore. Ten or so years ago, it was her husband,  Naseeruddin, who encouraged her to allow her real gray hair to emerge and see how it’s a relief in believing that things have to be faced at some point.

In an interaction with BBC News hindi, she shared “Naseer told me to stop colouring my hair and I can’t tell you what a release it is” . It comes with the price, however. In fact, Bollywood is an industry that mostly sidelines actors not bathed in youthful glamour. His observation noted that other actors of his age would have colored their hair while leading roles were still on offer, but he found himself relegated to stereotypical grandmother roles.

The “Dadi-Nani Stereotype” and Its Challenges

The transition of Ratna into the “dadi-nani category” revealed Bollywood’s limited vision of older women. “What roles do dadi-nani have in our films?” she asked, raising a common example of a meaningfully devoid role for older actresses. The truth is that Ratna has shone in the likes of playing the spunky biker nani in Dhak Dhak (2023), proving that talent transcends age.

The performances are as different as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Lipstick Under My Burkha, yet the generational bias tends to outshine such accomplishments in industry perception. Ratna’s story illustrates the urgent need for more varied and substantial roles for older women in Indian cinema.

Ratna and Naseeruddin: A Love Story Based on Authenticity 

The saga of Ratna and Naseeruddin’s 42-year relationship is really grounded on mutual respect and a common appreciation for theatre. Their union, which took place during the play Sambhog Se Sanyas Tak, shows a union that does not shun the violation of norms. Ratna’s decision to live her life embracing her grey hair runs parallel to their authentic way of life and art, inspiring fans to give value to substance over superficiality.

Also Read: Tanmay Bhat’s Stunning Transformation Shocks the Internet – Fans Say He Looks Like Karan Johar In Surprise Makeover!

Tags: BollywoodBollywood controversyBollywood coupleNaseeruddin Shahratna pathak

RELATED News

Suniel Shetty Says Star Kids Face More Pressure Now As Everyone’s A Critic: ‘They Deal With Constant Criticism Today’
Maroon 5’s Mickey Madden Accused Of Assault As Wife Alleges ‘Insane’ Behavior – Shocking Claims Rock Fans And Media Alike
Bigg Boss 19: Premiere Date, Probable Contestants, and Where to Watch | All You Need to Know
Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Love Life And Shares What She Really Wants In Her Perfect Partner
Megan Thee Stallion And PSY’s ‘KPOPPED’ Lineup Revealed! When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide

LATEST NEWS

Aditya Pradhan
August Alert: Pixel 10, Vivo V60 And Many More Set To Dominate Smartphone Buzz
Aditya Kumar Shyour
IIM Kozhikode opens CAT 2025 Registration, Exam scheduled for November 30
NSDL IPO Closes Today Amid Strong Demand: Will It Set A ₹4,012 Crore Milestone?
U.S. Imposes 25% Tariff On All Indian Goods From August 7, 2025- Pharma, Electronics Hit Hard, No Exception!
Adilur Rehman Azad
‘India’s Trade Cannot Be Dictated By Foreign Nation’: RSS Affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch Criticises Trump’s Tariff Punch
CM Vishnu Deo Sai Meets PM Modi, Gives Invitation For Chhattisgarh’s ‘Amrit Rajat Mahotsav’, State’s Development Agenda Discussed
Jasprit Bumrah Skips Final Test: BCCI Raises Eyebrows Over Pacer’s Selective Availability
Why Ratna Pathak Shah Stopped Dyeing Her Hair? Actress Revealed Naseeruddin Shah’s Advice, ‘I Was In The Dadi-Nani Category’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Ratna Pathak Shah Stopped Dyeing Her Hair? Actress Revealed Naseeruddin Shah’s Advice, ‘I Was In The Dadi-Nani Category’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Ratna Pathak Shah Stopped Dyeing Her Hair? Actress Revealed Naseeruddin Shah’s Advice, ‘I Was In The Dadi-Nani Category’
Why Ratna Pathak Shah Stopped Dyeing Her Hair? Actress Revealed Naseeruddin Shah’s Advice, ‘I Was In The Dadi-Nani Category’
Why Ratna Pathak Shah Stopped Dyeing Her Hair? Actress Revealed Naseeruddin Shah’s Advice, ‘I Was In The Dadi-Nani Category’
Why Ratna Pathak Shah Stopped Dyeing Her Hair? Actress Revealed Naseeruddin Shah’s Advice, ‘I Was In The Dadi-Nani Category’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?