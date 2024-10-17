Why was Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by ED?

Several Bollywood stars other than Tamannah Bhatia, such as, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kapil Sharma also questioned by the ED.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia in Guwahati, questioning her connection to two high-profile cases: an alleged cryptocurrency scam involving the ‘HPZ Token’ mobile app and her potential involvement in promoting illegal IPL streaming on a betting platform tied to the Mahadev online gaming app.

The actress, who appeared at the ED’s Guwahati office around 1:30 PM accompanied by her mother, reportedly had her statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

HPZ Token: Cryptocurrency Scam Allegations

The HPZ Token case involves a mobile application through which numerous investors were allegedly deceived into investing in a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme. Launched with promises of high returns from Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency mining, the app attracted substantial investments from individuals enticed by promises of quick profits. According to the ED, for an investment of approximately â‚¹57,000, the app guaranteed daily returns of â‚¹4,000 over three months, but investors only received one payout before being prompted for additional deposits.

While no incriminating evidence has been reported against Bhatia in relation to the HPZ Token scheme, sources indicate that the actress was reportedly compensated for making a “celebrity appearance” at one of the app’s events. The actress had previously deferred her appearance at the ED’s office due to work commitments.

The ED’s investigation into the app has led to a larger crackdown on entities linked to the scam. A charge sheet filed in March named 299 entities, including 76 firms with directors of Chinese origin, which allegedly acted as shell companies to launder proceeds. The ED’s investigations suggest that funds were diverted into illegal online betting and cryptocurrency ventures under the guise of cryptocurrency mining and gaming.

Mahadev Betting Platform and IPL Streaming Controversy

The ED’s inquiry on Thursday also involved allegations that Tamannaah Bhatia had promoted an IPL streaming service associated with the FairPlay app, a betting exchange platform that operates as a subsidiary of the Mahadev online gaming and betting app. FairPlay and Mahadev, notorious for their links to illegal betting, provide platforms for betting on various live sports, including cricket, football, and poker, as well as games of chance like card games.

The Mahadev betting app has recently been under the scanner, with several Bollywood stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kapil Sharma also questioned by the ED. Kapoor and Sharma were summoned for participating in events organized by Mahadev app’s founder, Saurabh Chandrakar, while other celebrities, including Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan, faced questioning over their promotional work for the app. In April, actor Sahil Khan was detained by the Mumbai cyber cell’s Special Investigating Team in connection with his brand endorsement for an affiliated betting company.

Celebrity Influence and the Spread of Financial Scams

The ED’s latest investigation into celebrity involvement with controversial digital platforms raises concerns over the influence of celebrity endorsements on public investments and the proliferation of scams under the pretext of high returns. The participation of prominent personalities in events hosted by the app, even as brand promoters, has heightened public scrutiny over their roles in endorsing questionable enterprises.

In the HPZ Token scam, for instance, the ED suspects that celebrity endorsements may have added an air of legitimacy, drawing more “gullible” investors into the scheme. Many of these investors, believing in the credibility of high-profile events featuring stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, may not have realized they were stepping into a fraudulent scheme with no legal protections.

A Growing List of Suspects in the Mahadev Betting Investigation

With the inclusion of the Mahadev app, the ED has broadened its investigation to examine Bollywood’s ties with illegal betting platforms, potentially prompting a reevaluation of the regulations surrounding celebrity endorsements. Several celebrities who promoted the platform received substantial fees, which the ED claims may represent proceeds of crime under the PMLA.

The ED’s investigation reflects a wider crackdown on financial crimes that leverage social media and digital platforms, involving celebrities who lend their influence wittingly or unwittingly to ventures that harm public interest. As for Tamannaah Bhatia, her involvement has added momentum to the ongoing probe and raised questions about the responsibility of public figures in lending credibility to financial enterprises.

While Bhatia and her representatives have not issued any public statements regarding her questioning, it remains unclear whether any further action will be taken against her. For now, the ED’s investigation continues, with both the HPZ Token and Mahadev cases highlighting the need for greater oversight in digital finance and the impact of celebrity endorsements on public perception.

