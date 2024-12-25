Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Why Were Allu Arjun Fans Forced To Watch Baby John With Pushpa 2 Tickets In Jaipur?

Reports suggest the theater staff explained that the producers had decided on the change, leaving the management with no choice.

Why Were Allu Arjun Fans Forced To Watch Baby John With Pushpa 2 Tickets In Jaipur?

A video from Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur has gone viral, showing people alleging they were forced to watch Varun Dhawan’s newly released film Baby John despite having tickets booked for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: 2 The Rule.

On Christmas Day, many families and friends went to watch Pushpa 2, only to find that the morning show had been canceled without prior notice.

The video reveals that individuals had booked their tickets days in advance. However, upon arriving at the cinema on Wednesday, December 25, they were informed by the theater management that the 10:45 am show was canceled, and Baby John was being screened instead.

Frustrated by the lack of communication from the theater and the online booking platform BookMyShow, patrons demanded an explanation and protested outside the cinema. They claimed no message or notification about the cancellation was sent, and refunds for their tickets were not provided. Many questioned the abrupt change in the screening schedule.

Reports suggest the theater staff explained that the producers had decided on the change, leaving the management with no choice. While some attendees opted to watch Baby John, others left the theater, accusing the management of poor handling of the situation.

One individual said, “I booked tickets for Pushpa 2 on December 21 through BookMyShow, but upon arrival, I was told the show was canceled, and I was being forced to watch another movie.” Another added, “They informed us that the 10:45 am show was canceled, but the 2:30 pm show would continue as planned. The producers made the decision, yet I have received neither a refund nor any notification.”

Baby John, which hit theaters on Wednesday, features Varun Dhawan in the lead role, alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff. The film also includes a surprise appearance by Salman Khan and has received mixed reviews. Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, known for Jawan, Baby John is said to be an adaptation of Atlee’s Tamil movie Theri, which starred Thalapathy Vijay.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: 2 The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has shattered box office records, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema.

