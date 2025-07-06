With Jurassic World Rebirth $320 Million Opening, Scarlett Johansson Becomes Highest-Grossing Actor Of All Time

Scarlett Johansson is aiming for the stars. The Hollywood starlet has claimed the top spot as the highest-grossing actor at the global box office.

This big news comes on the heels of her latest film, Jurassic World Rebirth, as it opened with a massive $320 million debut worldwide.

Scarlett Johansson is the highest-grossing actor

With these numbers, Scarlett Johansson now surpasses previous leaders like Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr., actors who’ve long dominated the charts thanks in large part to their Marvel roles.

While her decade-long run as Black Widow certainly contributed, it’s Jurassic World Rebirth that pushed her over the edge.

As per the sources, it is Scarlett Johansson’s versatility, her ability to move seamlessly between action, drama, and science fiction, for her ongoing box office success.

2025 has now seen 3 major movie box office records broken: Biggest July 4th weekend opening ever — Jurassic World: Rebirth Biggest Memorial Day Weekend box office ever — Lilo & Stitch/Mission Impossible Biggest animated movie ever — Ne Zha 2 pic.twitter.com/erweNZ7i0l — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 6, 2025

“Jurassic World Rebirth” is roaring at the international box office, climbing to $171 million in its first weekend of release. The film has devoured a mighty $318 million worldwide since Wednesday. https://t.co/7SmiNnA7PG pic.twitter.com/WoWBcQCSd4 — Variety (@Variety) July 6, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth dominates the global box-office

As for the Jurassic franchise itself, Jurassic World Rebirth is showing it’s still a powerhouse. Universal and Amblin Entertainment have seen the film open with $312.5 million globally, blowing past early projections of $260 million.

According to reports, it’s now the year’s second-biggest worldwide debut, just behind A Minecraft Movie, and is shaping up to be a major hit in 2025. The film stars Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, and Mahershala Ali.

Jurassic World Rebirth also holds the title of the second-biggest global opening in the Jurassic series, trailing only behind 2015’s Jurassic World.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth has injected new life into the franchise with fresh storytelling and dynamic visuals.

