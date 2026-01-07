LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india katrina kaif box office trump alliance latest world news hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india katrina kaif box office trump alliance latest world news hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india katrina kaif box office trump alliance latest world news hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india katrina kaif box office trump alliance latest world news hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india katrina kaif box office trump alliance latest world news hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india katrina kaif box office trump alliance latest world news hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india katrina kaif box office trump alliance latest world news hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india katrina kaif box office trump alliance latest world news hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > With Just 2 Days Left For Grand Release, Will Vijay’s Last Film Jana Nayagan Be Postponed Amid Censor Row?

With Just 2 Days Left For Grand Release, Will Vijay’s Last Film Jana Nayagan Be Postponed Amid Censor Row?

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has hit a roadblock ahead of its January 9 release as the film is still awaiting its censor certificate

Jana Nayagan censor issue (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)
Jana Nayagan censor issue (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 7, 2026 19:03:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

With Just 2 Days Left For Grand Release, Will Vijay’s Last Film Jana Nayagan Be Postponed Amid Censor Row?

Things haven’t been smooth for the team behind Jana Nayagan. They’re still waiting on the censor certificate, and that’s holding up advance ticket bookings everywhere, even in Tamil Nadu, where the film is based.

You Might Be Interested In

Vijay stars in the lead. This is actually his last film before he steps away from movies to dive into politics. But what’s really causing the holdup? Let’s break it down.

Jana Nayagan gets entangled in Censor row

Jana Nayagan’s supposed to hit theatres on January 9. But with the censor process still dragging on, advance bookings just haven’t kicked off in a big way. 

You Might Be Interested In

Here’s where it started: On December 19, the team sent the film to the Censor Board. The officials asked for a couple of small cuts and told the team, verbally at least, that they’d get a U/A certificate.

Then, on December 24, after making the changes and resubmitting, the process stalled first because of the Christmas break, and then because the team was still waiting for a green light.

Fast forward to January 5. Suddenly, the film lands with the Revising Committee. Apparently, there were concerns about hurting religious sentiments and how the armed forces were shown.

The Regional Censor Office told the makers to reach out to the Mumbai office. All this back-and-forth meant the censor certificate still wasn’t ready, and big advance bookings in India stayed on hold.

Frustrated, the team took the issue to the Madras High Court, asking for the certificate to be issued. Justice PT Asha handled the case, asked for all the records to be submitted by Wednesday, and set the next hearing for January 7 at 2:15pm. Now, everyone’s waiting to see what happens next. 

Will Jana Nayagan be postponed amid the Censor row?

Jana Nayagan will be released to theatres on January 9. When the makers are able to have the censor certificate even one day prior to the release of the film which is January 8, then Jana Nayagan is on track of getting a release. But anything later than this will jeopardise the Vijay-starrer.

Interestingly, these last-minute challenges have not dampened the mood of the Vijay fans since advance bookings are being at an all time high in the cities.

First-day-first-show (FDFS) in single screens such as Gopalan Grand Mall, V Cinema, Sri Vinayaka, Cinephile HSR Layout, and Brundha RGB are sold out in Karnataka on BookMyShow.

Jana Nayagan: What’s up with the advance bookings? 

Kerala is also recording good initial signals, with trade observers registering good advance sales at single screens that indicate the huge following of Vijay. The overseas growth has been reported to hit more than Rs 25 crore.

Under the leadership of H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

MUST READ: Dhurandhar Eats Up ‘Ikkis’, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera..’ As Ranveer Singh’s Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Film In Hindi After Beating THIS Iconic Movie

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 7:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: censor boardJana NayaganVijay

RELATED News

Who Is Rakesh Bapat? Shamita Shetty’s EX And Bigg Boss 15 Fame Actor All Set To Enter Bigg Boss Marathi 6

Samantha Ruth Prabhu UNVEILS First Look For ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’; Makes Powerful Comeback To Telugu Cinema In Her Action Avatar

Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups’ To Drop Teaser On Actor’s Birthday; New Poster Sparks Buzz

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Name Their Baby Boy ‘Vihaan’, What Does It Mean? Share First Glimpse; Call Him ‘Our Ray Of Light’

These Sizzling Netflix Picks Promise Steamy Intimacy for Your Next Binge

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka SIR Protest: Female BJP Worker Alleges She Was Stripped, Dragged By Hair, Cops Deny Accusations, Say, ‘She Took Off Her Clothes Herself’

With Just 2 Days Left For Grand Release, Will Vijay’s Last Film Jana Nayagan Be Postponed Amid Censor Row?

Is Warner Bros. Close To Finalising The Netflix Deal? American Film Studio Giant Rejects Paramount’s Revised $108.4 Billion Bid, Calls It ‘Too Risky’

AIBE 20 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link To Be Activated Soon, Check Pass Percentage, Qualifying Marks And Scorecard Details

Is Mahindra Planning A Price Hike Soon? Your New SUV Might Burn A Hole In Your Pocket, Here’s What You Need To Take Care Of

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez All Set To Perform At WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony, Check Date And Venue Here

From Night Outs to Dance Floors: Khushi Kapoor’s Party Look Edit

US Embassy Warns Indian Students: ‘Visa Is A Privilege, Not A Right’ Threatens To Deport For ‘Not Following Rules’

PM Modi Speaks To ‘Friend’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Phone, Discuss Their ‘Shared Resolve To Fight Terrorism’

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Full List of Tomorrow’s Matches, Timings, Venues and Where to Watch Live

With Just 2 Days Left For Grand Release, Will Vijay’s Last Film Jana Nayagan Be Postponed Amid Censor Row?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

With Just 2 Days Left For Grand Release, Will Vijay’s Last Film Jana Nayagan Be Postponed Amid Censor Row?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

With Just 2 Days Left For Grand Release, Will Vijay’s Last Film Jana Nayagan Be Postponed Amid Censor Row?
With Just 2 Days Left For Grand Release, Will Vijay’s Last Film Jana Nayagan Be Postponed Amid Censor Row?
With Just 2 Days Left For Grand Release, Will Vijay’s Last Film Jana Nayagan Be Postponed Amid Censor Row?
With Just 2 Days Left For Grand Release, Will Vijay’s Last Film Jana Nayagan Be Postponed Amid Censor Row?

QUICK LINKS