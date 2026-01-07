LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar Eats Up 'Ikkis', 'Tu Meri Main Tera..' As Ranveer Singh's Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Film In Hindi After Beating THIS Iconic Movie

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has overtaken Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Dhurandhar Inches Towards Rs 1,300 Crore Worldwide (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)
Dhurandhar Inches Towards Rs 1,300 Crore Worldwide (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 7, 2026 17:14:33 IST

Dhurandhar just keeps climbing. On Tuesday, it pulled off another big win at the box office, beating out Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rise to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Ranveer Singh’s latest has now raked in ₹831 crore net in India, at least if you go by what the makers are saying.

Dhurandhar Beats Pushpa 2

The victory lap didn’t take long. By Wednesday afternoon, Jio Studios dropped a new poster, crowning Dhurandhar as “India’s highest-grossing Hindi film.”

Ranveer stands front and centre, India’s new box office king, with “Thank you, India. Ganpati Bappa morya” splashed across the image. The poster spells it out: ₹831 crore in just 33 days.

What’s wild is that Dhurandhar managed this as a single-language film. It’s the only Indian movie, not released in multiple languages, to break into the Rs 1,000 crore club.

Dhurandhar Smashes Records

Along the way, it leapfrogged over past giants like Jawan and KGF: Chapter 2 — both of which had the advantage of multi-language releases worldwide.

Pushpa 2 set the bar high. Its Hindi dubbed version was a juggernaut, pulling in ₹821 crore and holding the record until Dhurandhar charged past it on Tuesday.

Of course, some trade insiders say the numbers are a bit lower around ₹782 crore so there’s a bit of debate about whether the record has officially fallen. Either way, Dhurandhar sits just a hair’s breadth from the top, and it’s only a matter of time.

With this run, Dhurandhar now holds the record for the highest single-language collection by any Indian film. For context, Pushpa 2’s Hindi version hit ₹821 crore, Chhaava managed ₹601 crore, and Jawan brought in ₹586 crore.

Other big earners in Hindi like Stree 2, Gadar 2, Pathan, Animal, and Baahubali 2 are all part of that ₹500 crore club, but Dhurandhar has left them all in the dust.

Records keep tumbling. Dhurandhar became the fastest Hindi movie to hit all the big milestones ₹500 crore in just 16 days, then ₹600 crore, ₹800 crore, and even the massive ₹1,000 crore worldwide mark.

About Dhurandhar

As for the story: Ranveer Singh plays Hamza, an Indian spy who dives deep into Karachi’s criminal underworld. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan. If you’re already hooked, there’s more coming. Part 2 lands in March 2026.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan’s Rumoured Teen Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Gets Massive Fan Following On Instagram Overnight Despite Denying Dating Rumours With 35-Year-Old Star

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 5:14 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

QUICK LINKS