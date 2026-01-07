LIVE TV
Kartik Aaryan's Rumoured Teen Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Gets Massive Fan Following On Instagram Overnight Despite Denying Dating Rumours With 35-Year-Old Star

Kartik Aaryan’s Rumoured Teen Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Gets Massive Fan Following On Instagram Overnight Despite Denying Dating Rumours With 35-Year-Old Star

Kartik Aaryan’s fans were taken aback after rumours linking him to a UK-based woman named Karina Kubiliute began circulating on social media. After rumours linking her to Kartik Aaryan began doing the rounds online, her follower count jumped sharply to 16.5k.

Kartik Aaryan's Rumoured Teen Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute. Photo: Instagram
Kartik Aaryan's Rumoured Teen Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute. Photo: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 7, 2026 16:17:38 IST

Kartik Aaryan’s fans were taken aback after rumours linking him to a UK-based woman named Karina Kubiliute began circulating on social media. Although Karina later clarified that she is not dating the Bollywood actor, the buzz sparked widespread curiosity about her identity and background. As fans flooded her Instagram profile to know more, she reportedly saw a surge of over 16,000 new followers in just a single night.

According to a viral Reddit post, Karina Kubiliute had just 1,962 followers on January 5. However, after rumours linking her to Kartik Aaryan began doing the rounds online, her follower count jumped sharply to 16.5k. 

Who is Karina Kubiliute? 

According to reports, Karina Kubiliute is 17 years old and currently studies at Carlisle College in the UK. Born in June 2008, she marked her 12th birthday in 2020 and turned 16 in June 2024, which means she is set to turn 18 in June 2026.

Reports suggest that Karina has Lithuanian heritage but was raised in and around Carlisle and Wetheral in England. Her mother, Jovita Kubiliene-Thompson, runs multiple hospitality ventures in Cumbria and is locally recognised for organising networking events, particularly for women entrepreneurs. Jovita is married to David Thompson, a British national who is also involved in managing the family’s businesses.

Before enrolling at Carlisle College, Karina studied at Scotby Primary School in Carlisle, where she even won a doughnut design competition during a school fundraising event in 2019.

Kartik Aaryan and Karina Kubiliute Dating Rumours 

Kartik posted a casual photo from Goa, in which he was seen unwinding by the beach. Shortly after, Reddit users claimed that a woman named Karina Kubiliute had shared pictures from what appeared to be the same location. Side-by-side screenshots began doing the rounds online, with users pointing out matching details in the background, such as the beach setting, sun loungers and even what seemed to be a similar towel arrangement.

These comparisons fuelled rumours that Kartik and the woman could be holidaying together. Some users also claimed that Kartik had been following her on social media before the posts started drawing attention. 

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 4:17 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan’s Rumoured Teen Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Gets Massive Fan Following On Instagram Overnight Despite Denying Dating Rumours With 35-Year-Old Star

QUICK LINKS