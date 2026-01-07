Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split After 19 Years: Divorce Details Reveal Shocking Child Custody And Property Terms

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Officially Divorce After 19 Years of Marriage

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has officially finalized her divorce from singer Keith Urban, ending their 19-year marriage. The ‘Perfect Couple’ actor filed for divorce in September last year, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Following the filing, the former couple reached an agreement in court on Tuesday.

As reported by People, Kidman and Urban have decided to waive all child and spousal support rights. Each will also bear responsibility for their own legal fees and expenses.

The court documents further outlined their approach to co-parenting, stating, “They are required to ‘behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child, even though they are divorced.

They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.’”

Co-Parenting Plans for Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret

Under the court agreement, the couple’s daughters will primarily stay with their mother, Nicole Kidman, for 306 days of the year. Keith Urban will spend “every other weekend” with the children. The pair tied the knot in 2006 and share two daughters—Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Reports indicate that Kidman had been managing the children while also trying to save the marriage. A source told TMZ, “Nicole wasn’t in favor of the separation but wanted to save her marriage.” Urban acquired his own residence in Nashville and moved out of the family home.

Two months before announcing their split, Kidman applied to become a resident of Portugal, with Urban not listed on the application. The couple was last seen together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville, coinciding with their 19th wedding anniversary celebration.

This amicable divorce ensures both Kidman and Urban will maintain a stable, loving environment for their children while moving forward independently.

