Home > Entertainment > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Anuj Sachdeva Gets Death Threats From Fellow Society Resident Over THIS Reason: 'I Am Bleeding From My Head'

TV actor Anuj Sachdeva alleged he was assaulted by a fellow resident at a Goregaon housing society following a dispute involving his dog. A video of the incident shows the accused attacking him with a stick as security guards intervene. Police action is awaited.

TV actor Anuj Sachdeva attacked and abused in Mumbai (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)
TV actor Anuj Sachdeva attacked and abused in Mumbai (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 15, 2025 15:59:55 IST

Actor Anuj Sachdeva, who has appeared in some of the most popular TV programs, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, was allegedly raped and assaulted by a member of his society in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Anuj Sachdeva Alleges Assault by Society Member

The resident who alleged that Anuj attacked his dog became very angry and kept on insulting him.

The video further demonstrated that the man took a stick and struck Anuj with it several times as he kept beating him and swearing at him.

The man was furious and was heard to shout, “Kutte, se katwayega? Behind, there was a scream of a female voice calling guards. Soon, two security guards rushed in and kicked the man out of the way of Anuj.

What Happened During the Goregaon Society Altercation

Although Anuj was recording the entire episode, the man threatened to commit suicide. Subsequently, an injured Anuj came to speak to the camera, saying that he was attacked.

Anuj said in posting the video, I am laying this evidence before this man can come and hurt me or my property. He was trying to hit my dog and myself who parked badly in society. Harmony Mall Residency. Goregaon w. This person is living in A wing flat 602. Send this, pray, to the acting. I got a bleeding wound on my head.

After Anuj posted the video on Instagram, many celebrities expressed concern about the actor by commenting. Nauheed Cyrusi, actress and content creator, said, Are you okay? Further, he does need help, indeed, no joke.

Ishitta Arun asked, “@apnanuj, what is wrong with you? Please keep us informed of any changes. May God protect you; and we must know this person! Any one who knows, please tag or spread far and wide. There were other celebrities who commented numerously expressing concern about him.

Anuj is a supporter of stray dogs and Indian-breed and is mostly caught with his own pet, Simba. He promoted the raising of dogs and proper ownership.

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 3:59 PM IST
