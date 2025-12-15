‘I Was Homeless’: Rob Reiner’s Son Nick, Who Is Accused Of Killing His Parents, Once Opened About His Drug Addiction Revealing He Spent Weeks On Streets

Nick Reiner, a person who is accused of the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, has once opened up about his struggle with substance abuse problems.

Nick Reiner is accused of murdering his parents

A widely known couple were reported dead in their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14, and various sources told People that they were murdered by their son, Nick. The governments are still investigating this information.

Although there has not been an official cause of death, TMZ released information that the couple did incur lacerations that were in line with the use of a knife.

At around 3: 30 pm, paramedics at LAFD were reported to have been called at the house on Chadbourne Avenue.

Soon the officers in the LAPD were sent to the residence due to a report of an ” ambulance death investigation,” a term used when officers are summoned by the firefighters to the location of a death.

Nick Reiner’s battle with drugs

The second son of Nick, Rob and Michele had disclosed his struggle with substance abuse problems before this episode, which began when he was in his teens.

According to Parade, he was first admitted into rehab around his 15th birthday. By 2016, he had already completed more than a dozen stints in rehab establishments.

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. In 2016, Nick remembered that he was homeless in Texas, according to People. “I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.”

Nick asserted that he became a homeless person because he had a choice not to go back to rehab. He replied that he had to be homeless, in case I wanted to do it myself and not attend the programs they were recommending.

ALSO READ: Hollywood Shock: Rob Reiner And His Wife Michele Stabbed To Dead, Inside Their Life, Career, And Astonishing Net Worth Revealed