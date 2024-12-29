Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

You Can’t Choreograph A Snake: How Salma Hayek Overcame Her Phobia And Went Into A Trance To Dance With A Python

Although the part was relatively small, Hayek was surprised by its lasting impression. “I felt insecure and just wanted to get through it, but to my surprise, people still remember that moment.”

You Can’t Choreograph A Snake: How Salma Hayek Overcame Her Phobia And Went Into A Trance To Dance With A Python

Salma Hayek, one of Hollywood’s most iconic Latina stars, faced numerous challenges to establish herself in the industry. Her big break came with the 1996 thriller From Dusk Till Dawn, written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Robert Rodriguez. However, landing her memorable role wasn’t without its difficulties.

Conquering Her Fear for the Role

Hayek portrayed a snake-dancing vampire in the film, a role that required her to confront her intense fear of snakes (ophidiophobia). Interestingly, the part was also offered to Madonna, who was eager to take it on. Recalling her initial reaction, Hayek said, “Quentin told me, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re dancing with a snake.’ I replied, ‘I can’t do that. It’s my biggest fear.’”

Tarantino reportedly persuaded her by mentioning that Madonna was ready to step in. “He told me, ‘Madonna will do it; I’ve already spoken to her, and she’s fine with it,’” shared Hayek.

Entering a Trance to Perform

Despite her fear, Hayek agreed to the role, describing the experience as transformative. “I had to overcome my greatest fear,” she said. “I went into a trance to do the dance… there was no choreography.” She elaborated that working with the snake made planning impossible: “You can’t choreograph a snake; you don’t know what it will do!”

Hayek recalled being thrown into the scene with minimal preparation. “They put me in a bathing suit, handed me the snake, played the music, and said, ‘Dance!’” Without a set routine, she relied on improvisation and even conducted research at a strip club to build her confidence.

Although the part was relatively small, Hayek was surprised by its lasting impression. “I felt insecure and just wanted to get through it, but to my surprise, people still remember that moment.”

Hayek’s performance not only helped her overcome a deep-seated fear but also solidified her place as a Hollywood star.

MUST READ: Tit for Tat? Justin Baldoni’s Explosive Countersuit Against Blake Lively Will Shock Everyone- Here’s What The Actor Claims

Filed under

hollywood trending news salma hayek

Advertisement

Also Read

Mumbai Railway Suspends Platform Ticket Sales At Key Stations For New Year Rush, Deets Inside

Mumbai Railway Suspends Platform Ticket Sales At Key Stations For New Year Rush, Deets Inside

Mahakumbh 2025: UP CM Yogi Invites Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh And Other Top BJP Dignitaries To Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025: UP CM Yogi Invites Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh And Other Top BJP Dignitaries To...

SpaceX Launches 4 Satellites On Falcon 9 Rocket: What To Know

SpaceX Launches 4 Satellites On Falcon 9 Rocket: What To Know

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking...

‘Inappropriate And Unnecessary’: Minister On Congress Criticism Over Manmohan Singh Cremation

‘Inappropriate And Unnecessary’: Minister On Congress Criticism Over Manmohan Singh Cremation

Entertainment

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated Her Obsession With Yellowstone

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created Lot Of Drama’

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What He Said

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What

Who Is Bhojpuri Singer Devi? Folk Crooner Asked To Stop Raghupati Raghav Bhajan At BJP Event, Ruckus Over ‘Ishwar Allah Tero Naam’ Lyrics

Who Is Bhojpuri Singer Devi? Folk Crooner Asked To Stop Raghupati Raghav Bhajan At BJP

Advertisement

Lifestyle

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox