Mahavatar Narsimha Was Just The Beginning: Watch 6 More Mythology Series Just Like This

Shree Krishna (1993-1997) This one is created by Ramanand Sagar and narrated beautifully with lessons from the Bhagavad Gita and Mahabharata. This classic brings Lord Krishna’s life to the screen with deep spiritual messages.

Ramayan (1987) It is highly emotional and devotional with epic storytelling. It is the OG mythological TV series on Lord Ram.

Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev (selected episodes) It focuses on the symbolic and intense life of Lord Shiva. It was originally aired on Life OK, so some episodes are not available on YouTube. But don’t worry, many episodes are still there.

Vishnu Puran It features stories similar in depth and tone to Mahavatar Narsimha. It is based on Lord Vishnu’s 10 avatars including Narsimha himself. It is available on the Sagar World YouTube Channel.

Sai Baba- Tere Hazaron Hath It centers around miracles, faith and the teachings of Sai Baba. It combines emotional storytelling with spirituality. It is available on Ultra Bhakti / Sai Baba Official Channels.