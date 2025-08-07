LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mahavatar Narsimha Was Just The Beginning: Watch 6 More Mythology Series Just Like This

Mahavatar Narsimha Was Just The Beginning: Watch 6 More Mythology Series Just Like This

Mahavatar Narsimha is a fan favorite by now. Stories full of mythology, moral lessons and divine power are often loved. Here is a list of 6 movies or shows you must watch.

Mahavatar Narsimha Was Just The Beginning: Watch 6 More Mythology Series Just Like This

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: August 7, 2025 17:41:37 IST

  1. Shree Krishna (1993-1997)

    This one is created by Ramanand Sagar and narrated beautifully with lessons from the Bhagavad Gita and Mahabharata. This classic brings Lord Krishna’s life to the screen with deep spiritual messages. 

  2. Ramayan (1987) 

    It is highly emotional and devotional with epic storytelling. It is the OG mythological TV series on Lord Ram.

  3.  Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev (selected episodes)

    It focuses on the symbolic and intense life of Lord Shiva. It was originally aired on Life OK, so some episodes are not available on YouTube. But don’t worry, many episodes are still there. 

  4. Vishnu Puran

    It features stories similar in depth and tone to Mahavatar Narsimha. It is based on Lord Vishnu’s 10 avatars including Narsimha himself. It is available on the Sagar World YouTube Channel.

  5. Sai Baba- Tere Hazaron Hath

    It centers around miracles, faith and the teachings of Sai Baba. It combines emotional storytelling with spirituality. It is available on Ultra Bhakti / Sai Baba Official Channels.

  6. Baal Krishna 

    It is a light hearted yet divine take on young Lord Krishna’s mischievous and magical tales. It is a fun and family-friendly show while still being devotional.

Tags: Hindu mythology shows 2025Lord Krishna TV showMahavatar Narsimhamythological seriesRamayan 1987spiritual series India

