YouTuber Hits Blake Lively with Legal Bombshell Amid Explosive Celebrity Court Feud

YouTuber Lauren Neidigh, recognized online as LethalLauren904, is pursuing legal measures against actress Blake Lively, asserting that she has faced harassment and intimidation related to a prominent court case.

YouTuber Alleges Harassment by Blake Lively’s Legal Team Over Critical Posts, Citing Intimidation and Free Speech Concerns

In recently submitted court papers, Neidigh claims that Lively’s legal team targeted her and multiple other online creators following their posts expressing criticism of the actress. She asserts that they received aggressive subpoenas requesting sensitive personal information—such as banking records—which she believes was a calculated effort to intimidate and silence her.

Even though Lively’s attorneys subsequently retracted the subpoenas, Neidigh contends that the harm had already occurred. In her motion, she observes that the legal risk remains, as the subpoenas may be reintroduced at any moment. She is currently requesting the court for a protective order to prevent what she describes as “abusive discovery tactics” and is also pursuing sanctions against Lively’s legal team.

Neidigh characterizes the experience as intrusive and psychologically exhausting. She asserts that Lively’s lawyers disregarded her concerns and did not explain their requests. Her situation is now gaining attention online, raising wider worries among content creators and journalists about the chilling impact celebrity lawsuits might have on free expression.

Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Escalates as YouTuber’s Filing Highlights Growing Fears Over Legal Intimidation of Online Creators

This recent advancement introduces another complexity to a legal story that has been progressing since late 2024. In December of that year, Lively sued her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni retaliated with a substantial $400 million countersuit, claiming defamation and extortion. That lawsuit was thrown out in June.

Conflict between the two celebrities reignited at a recent deposition in New York, marking their first direct encounter since the legal battle started. The meeting was extremely secure and reportedly stressful, with both parties disputing confidentiality and media leaks. Currently, every legal team is advocating for stricter controls on the management of sensitive materials in the future, referencing continual threats and public oversight.

Neidigh’s motion, while not directly linked to the main accusations, underscores a rising worry: that digital creators are becoming entangled in legal disputes they did not anticipate merely for making comments on those matters.

With the trial scheduled for March 9, 2026, this case is more than just a courtroom clash between two famous individuals. It’s also developing into a significant examination of where the boundary lies between legitimate commentary and legal intimidation in the digital era.

Also Read: Blake Lively Is Pissed With Justin Baldoni’s Lawyers For Turning Their Legal Battle Into A ‘Public Spectacle’