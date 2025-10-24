Yuzvendra Chahal Takes a Dig at Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma After Court’s Alimony Ruling

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma somehow surround themselves with a new controversy every other day, and this is exactly what happened this time, too.

Yuzi And Dhanashree’s Digs at each other

Ever since their divorce, they both have been taking digs at each other through social media, reality TV shows, and even by wearing shady clothes to the court hearing. Another dig came into light from Yuzi’s Instagram story, where he commented on the Delhi High Court’s decision about ‘Financial Independent wife cannot demand alimony, alimony is given for social justice, it’s not a tool for enrichment’, to which he commented, “Maa kasam Khao Nahi Paltoge Is Decision Seh”, he also added laughing emojis to the comment to give it a sarcastic touch.







Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s marriage

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Choreographer Dhanashree Verma tied the knot back in 2020 in a grand affair. The couple had an arranged marriage, and just like every good thing comes to an end, their marriage too came to an end.

In March 2025, they announced their separation in a social media post, and netizens went wild. Though people had their theories and assumptions, their divorce came as a shock for many, and since then, they have both been surrounded by controversies. From their divorce hearing controversy, to alimony allegations on Dhanashree, and then cheating allegations on Yuzi with his alleged girlfriend, RJ Mahvash.

Netizen’s Reaction

Netizens had mixed reactions to this comment. While some found this comment funny and harmless. Others found it cheap and degrading towards Dhanashree.

