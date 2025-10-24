LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple Removes These Viral Dating Apps From App Store, Reason Is…

Apple Removes These Viral Dating Apps From App Store, Reason Is…

Apple Removes Two Dating apps due to safety concerns. Check out the details about the app, how it used to work, and why they got cancelled by the Apple store.

(Image Credit: Canva)
(Image Credit: Canva)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 24, 2025 12:02:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Apple Removes These Viral Dating Apps From App Store, Reason Is…

One of the best things about Apple is that the company is focused on keeping its users safe and secure. With their new products every now and then, they are very much hands-on with their previous launches as well. Recently, Apple removed two poorly reviewed dating apps. The apps were Tea and TeaOnHer, and they had many complaints against them. Keeping the criticism in mind, the Apple store decided to remove them for all users globally. 

 

What were these apps?

The apps Tea and TeaOnHer got really famous very quickly. With this app, the user can give anonymous feedback a person can post for the people they met on the platform. 

You Might Be Interested In

 

Why did Apple take down the apps?

 

Considering Apple’s strict policy and regulations, these two apps were found to be breaching multiple rules that Apple requires companies to comply with. Already, negative reviews about the apps have just added fuel to the fire. They were also found breaching users’ privacy. 

Apple also mentioned that they received cases of minors using the app. There are strict rules in the US when it concerns a minor, and that landed them in even more trouble.

However, both apps are still available on the Play Store. But this move by Apple acts as a change-maker for the rest of the companies. Users’ privacy and security are the most important things for an app, and breaching them under any circumstances is a total red flag.

Also Read: Google Earth Uses Gemini AI To Answer Querries On Disasters Like Flood, Wildfires

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 12:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: App Store policyApple crackdownApple newsdating app removalhome-hero-pos-9online safetysecurity concernsTea dating appTeaOnHer bannedtech newsuser privacy

RELATED News

China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs

China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs

Anthropic to open South Korea office as part of Asia expansion

Apple begins shipping AI servers from Houston factory 

Japan's century-old Fujikura rides AI data centre boom to become Nikkei standout

LATEST NEWS

Yuzvendra Chahal Takes a Dig at Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma After Court’s Alimony Ruling

Pakistan In Big Trouble, Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan To Restrict River Water, Preparations Underway To Build….

BRIEF-Quadient Launches Open Locker Network In Italy

Analysis-Porsche's new CEO will inherit old problems

Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? Indian-Origin Golden Visa Holder Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest In Dubai During Diwali

BRIEF-Dai-Ichi Life Holdings Inc – To Acquire 28.47% Stake In Wealth Management Inc

Apple Removes These Viral Dating Apps From App Store, Reason Is…

Analysis-Porsche's new CEO will inherit old problems

Horoscope Today, 24 October 2025: Astrological Predictions for Career, Money & Business Forecast for 12 Zodiac Signs By Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

Apple Removes These Viral Dating Apps From App Store, Reason Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple Removes These Viral Dating Apps From App Store, Reason Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple Removes These Viral Dating Apps From App Store, Reason Is…
Apple Removes These Viral Dating Apps From App Store, Reason Is…
Apple Removes These Viral Dating Apps From App Store, Reason Is…
Apple Removes These Viral Dating Apps From App Store, Reason Is…

QUICK LINKS