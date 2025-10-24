Apple Removes These Viral Dating Apps From App Store, Reason Is…

One of the best things about Apple is that the company is focused on keeping its users safe and secure. With their new products every now and then, they are very much hands-on with their previous launches as well. Recently, Apple removed two poorly reviewed dating apps. The apps were Tea and TeaOnHer, and they had many complaints against them. Keeping the criticism in mind, the Apple store decided to remove them for all users globally.

What were these apps?

The apps Tea and TeaOnHer got really famous very quickly. With this app, the user can give anonymous feedback a person can post for the people they met on the platform.

Why did Apple take down the apps?

Considering Apple’s strict policy and regulations, these two apps were found to be breaching multiple rules that Apple requires companies to comply with. Already, negative reviews about the apps have just added fuel to the fire. They were also found breaching users’ privacy.

Apple also mentioned that they received cases of minors using the app. There are strict rules in the US when it concerns a minor, and that landed them in even more trouble.

However, both apps are still available on the Play Store. But this move by Apple acts as a change-maker for the rest of the companies. Users’ privacy and security are the most important things for an app, and breaching them under any circumstances is a total red flag.

