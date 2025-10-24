LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google Earth Uses Gemini AI To Answer Querries On Disasters Like Flood, Wildfires

Google Earth Uses Gemini AI To Answer Querries On Disasters Like Flood, Wildfires

Google is enhancing its Earth AI platform to help communities prepare for and respond to disasters using advanced geospatial artificial intelligence. The tools have already guided millions during emergencies, including the 2025 California wildfires, where alerts reached 15 million people.

Google Earth Uses Gemini AI To Answer Querries On Disasters Like Flood, Wildfires

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 24, 2025 11:54:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google Earth Uses Gemini AI To Answer Querries On Disasters Like Flood, Wildfires

Google’s rolling out more features on its Earth AI platform, using geospatial AI to help communities get ready for natural disasters. The company says these tools have already helped millions during emergencies. Take the 2025 California wildfires Google Maps and crisis alerts reached 15 million people in Los Angeles, guiding them to shelters and safer routes.

Their flood forecasting services now cover over two billion people worldwide. Groups like World Vision rely on these forecasts to get food and clean water to places hit hardest by disasters.

Google just launched something new: Geospatial Reasoning, powered by Gemini AI models. It pulls together satellite images, population data, and weather forecasts, giving a clear picture of complicated disasters. Organizations can see which spots face the highest risk and what infrastructure might get hit. Non-profits like GiveDirectly use these insights to find communities that need aid fast. Google’s inviting social impact groups to become Trusted Testers, so they get early access to these features and can boost their disaster response.

You Might Be Interested In

Now, Earth AI is built right into Google Earth, so users can analyze satellite images and spot patterns almost instantly. Water companies track rivers drying up and warn people about dust storms. Authorities watch for algae blooms in water supplies before they become a health risk. At first, these tools are available in the US for Google Earth Professional and Advanced users, and if you’re on Google AI Pro or Ultra, you get access to even more data. This upgrade lets organizations make quicker, smarter decisions in a crisis.

Google’s also making Earth AI models for imagery, population, and environmental monitoring available on Google Cloud. Businesses and organizations can mix their own data with Google’s models to keep tabs on risks, respond to crises, and tackle tough environmental problems. This means global teams can make better calls, spot early warnings, and react faster when emergencies hit.

Earth AI’s already making a difference around the world. The WHO Regional Office for Africa uses it to predict cholera outbreaks in the DRC, helping with water, sanitation, and vaccine planning. Companies like Planet and Airbus track deforestation and keep an eye on vegetation near power lines to prevent blackouts. Google’s goal? To make disaster planning and environmental monitoring quicker, smarter, and just more effective for everyone.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 11:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gemini AIGoogle Earthhome-hero-pos-12

RELATED News

China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs

China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs

Anthropic to open South Korea office as part of Asia expansion

Apple begins shipping AI servers from Houston factory 

Japan's century-old Fujikura rides AI data centre boom to become Nikkei standout

LATEST NEWS

Yuzvendra Chahal Takes a Dig at Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma After Court’s Alimony Ruling

Pakistan In Big Trouble, Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan To Restrict River Water, Preparations Underway To Build….

BRIEF-Quadient Launches Open Locker Network In Italy

Analysis-Porsche's new CEO will inherit old problems

Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? Indian-Origin Golden Visa Holder Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest In Dubai During Diwali

BRIEF-Dai-Ichi Life Holdings Inc – To Acquire 28.47% Stake In Wealth Management Inc

Google Earth Uses Gemini AI To Answer Querries On Disasters Like Flood, Wildfires

Analysis-Porsche's new CEO will inherit old problems

Horoscope Today, 24 October 2025: Astrological Predictions for Career, Money & Business Forecast for 12 Zodiac Signs By Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

Google Earth Uses Gemini AI To Answer Querries On Disasters Like Flood, Wildfires

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google Earth Uses Gemini AI To Answer Querries On Disasters Like Flood, Wildfires

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google Earth Uses Gemini AI To Answer Querries On Disasters Like Flood, Wildfires
Google Earth Uses Gemini AI To Answer Querries On Disasters Like Flood, Wildfires
Google Earth Uses Gemini AI To Answer Querries On Disasters Like Flood, Wildfires
Google Earth Uses Gemini AI To Answer Querries On Disasters Like Flood, Wildfires

QUICK LINKS