LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Two Bangladeshi Student Leaders Targeted Within A Week: Election Sabotage By Muhammad Yunus Or Foreign Conspiracy? Explained

Two Bangladeshi Student Leaders Targeted Within A Week: Election Sabotage By Muhammad Yunus Or Foreign Conspiracy? Explained

Bangladesh has been rocked by back-to-back attacks on young political leaders. Days after student leader Osman Hadi died of bullet injuries, National Citizen Party leader Motaleb Shikder was shot in Khulna. The incidents have triggered sharp political questions over election delays, Islamist violence, and allegations of foreign involvement.

After Osman Hadi’s death, NCP leader Motaleb Shikder was shot in Khulna, fuelling concerns over Bangladesh’s security and February polls. Photos: X.
After Osman Hadi’s death, NCP leader Motaleb Shikder was shot in Khulna, fuelling concerns over Bangladesh’s security and February polls. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 22, 2025 14:30:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Two Bangladeshi Student Leaders Targeted Within A Week: Election Sabotage By Muhammad Yunus Or Foreign Conspiracy? Explained

Bangladesh Violence: Days after the death of student leader Osman Hadi, another young political leader was shot in Bangladesh on Monday. The leader, identified as Motaleb Shikder, was attacked in Khulna, where assailants reportedly targeted his head, according to The Daily Star. Shikder is a senior leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), serving as its Khulna divisional chief and central organiser of NCP Sramik Shakti.

You Might Be Interested In

These two back-to-back attacks have deepened concerns over the country’s deteriorating security situation.

Motaleb Shikder In Critical Condition

According to police, the shooting took place around 11:45 am. Shikder was immediately rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

You Might Be Interested In

“Miscreants opened fire targeting his head around 11:45 AM, and he was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition,” The Daily Star quoted Animesh Mondol, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Sonadanga Model Police Station, as saying.

Mondol later confirmed that Shikder was out of danger. He said the bullet entered through one side of Shikder’s ear, pierced the skin, and exited through the other side.

Also Read: When Will Sheikh Hasina Return To Bangladesh? Former PM Says, ‘Will Go Back When…’

Osman Hadi’s Death 

The shooting comes just days after Osman Hadi, a prominent Bangladeshi leader from the 2024 student uprising, died after succumbing to bullet injuries.

Hadi had been attacked on December 12 in Dhaka and was later airlifted to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on December 15 for emergency treatment. He was admitted to the Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit.

“Despite the best efforts of the doctors from SGH and the National Neuroscience Institute, Mr Hadi succumbed to his injuries on 18 December 2025,” the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official statement.

Is Muhammad Yunus Sabotaging February Elections?

According to observers, vested interests are deliberately worsening Bangladesh’s security situation to delay elections by promoting a narrative that polls cannot be held safely. Such a delay, analysts say, would provide radical elements more time to consolidate their influence in the country.

The latest wave of violence erupted a week after the Bangladesh Election Commission announced elections and a national referendum on the ‘July Charter’ scheduled for February 12.

Observers say the violence appears to be deliberately encouraged at a time when the Yunus-led regime’s ability to manage law and order and conduct credible elections is already severely compromised.

Muhammad Yunus Delaying Elections With An Aim At Islamist Consolidation 

For more than a year, Muhammad Yunus has presided over cyclical attacks by Islamist groups on political opponents and religious minorities, including Hindus, across Bangladesh. Instead of taking strict action, the regime has continued to release Islamist hardliners and reintegrate groups such as Jamaat-e-Islami, which were once considered fringe forces.

According to observers, the broader objective of these developments is to strengthen Islamist influence in Bangladesh. Several factors are cited in this context – the Yunus regime has banned the Awami League, the country’s largest political party; it has taken steps that bolster Jamaat-e-Islami and other hardline Islamist groups; and both Islamists and the Yunus administration have indirectly weakened the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a long-time Awami League rival that has traditionally been friendly toward Pakistan.

If elections are delayed, these Islamist forces would gain additional time to consolidate power, further marginalising mainstream political parties such as the BNP and narrowing the possibility of the Awami League’s return to electoral politics.

Is There A Foreign Hand Behind The Bangladesh Violence?

Following Hadi’s death, allegations of a foreign hand have intensified. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently living in exile in India, has been blamed for the attack on Hadi. Claims, which remain unfounded,  have also emerged that the attackers fled to India and are being sheltered by her.

In the aftermath of the attack, large demonstrations were held outside the Indian Embassy and the Indian Consulate in Chittagong. Protesters reportedly threatened to breach the security wall and enter the diplomatic premises.

The protesters were largely affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamist groups. They demanded that India immediately hand over Sheikh Hasina and Hadi’s alleged assassin to Bangladeshi authorities.

Also Read: Bangladesh Leader Osman Hadi’s Sister Threatens India, Calls For Jihad As China-Pakistan Anti-India Nexus Fuels Unrest In Dhaka, ‘This War Began 200 Years Ago’

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 2:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladesh electionsBangladesh newshome-hero-pos-1Motaleb ShikderMuhammad YunusOsman Hadisheikh hasinaWorld news

RELATED News

Who Is Faisal Karim Masud? Main Suspect In Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing Goes In Hiding As Bangladesh Unrest Erupts

Another General Blown Up In Moscow: Full List Of High-Profile Russians Assassinated Since Start Of Ukraine War

Trump Stuns North Carolina Rally With Explicit Remarks About Wife Melania’s Undergarments, Says ‘I Think She…’

Moscow Shocked: Senior Russian Military General Fanil Sarvarov Killed In A Car Bomb Explosion, Is Ukraine Responsible?

What Are The New Rules For Immigration Documents

LATEST NEWS

Discover Anshuka Yoga: Techniques for Strength and Flexibility

From 35 Years of Racing to Dakar 2026: The Journey of aerpace Racer Sanjay Takale

Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Two Bangladeshi Student Leaders Targeted Within A Week: Election Sabotage By Muhammad Yunus Or Foreign Conspiracy? Explained

Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH

2026 Tata Safari And Harrier Petrol Launch: Know Everything From Specifications To New Features Of The Upcoming SUVs

What Are The New Rules For Immigration Documents

Punjab Announces 18-Member Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Among Them

Drishyam 3 Release Date Announced: Ajay Devgn  To Return As Vijay Salgaonkar On Big Screen On…

India Must Reinvest in Its Civilisational Values to Achieve Prosperity: Industrialist H M Bangur at the World Hindu Economic Forum 2025

Two Bangladeshi Student Leaders Targeted Within A Week: Election Sabotage By Muhammad Yunus Or Foreign Conspiracy? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Two Bangladeshi Student Leaders Targeted Within A Week: Election Sabotage By Muhammad Yunus Or Foreign Conspiracy? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Two Bangladeshi Student Leaders Targeted Within A Week: Election Sabotage By Muhammad Yunus Or Foreign Conspiracy? Explained
Two Bangladeshi Student Leaders Targeted Within A Week: Election Sabotage By Muhammad Yunus Or Foreign Conspiracy? Explained
Two Bangladeshi Student Leaders Targeted Within A Week: Election Sabotage By Muhammad Yunus Or Foreign Conspiracy? Explained
Two Bangladeshi Student Leaders Targeted Within A Week: Election Sabotage By Muhammad Yunus Or Foreign Conspiracy? Explained

QUICK LINKS