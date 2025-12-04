Beauty Envy To Brutal Murders: Psycho Haryana Woman Killed 3 Girls Over 2 Years, Drowned Son To Avoid Suspicion; Can This Be Called A Rarest Of The Rare Crime? | Explained

Haryana psycho killer: Rarest of the rare crimes: The term “rarest of the rare” is a legal principle used in India to identify the gravest and most exceptional cases of murder that may warrant the death penalty. It was established by the Supreme Court in the landmark Bachan Singh vs. State of Punjab (1980) judgment, which held that capital punishment should be used only in the most extreme situations where no other punishment is appropriate.

Under this doctrine, a murder is considered “rarest of the rare” when the crime is so brutal, shocking, or socially abhorrent that it shakes the collective conscience of society. Courts look at the manner of the killing, the motive, the degree of cruelty, and the impact on society before deciding whether the case falls into this category.

Several Factors Guide The Courts-

Extreme brutality or inhuman cruelty during the act.

Cold-blooded or premeditated killing with no provocation.

Murders involving multiple victims, especially children or vulnerable persons.

Crimes driven by motives that display depravity, such as pleasure, jealousy, torture or hatred.

Cases where the offender shows no remorse, poses a continuing threat to society, or cannot be reformed.

However, even in heinous cases, courts must carefully balance the crime with the possibility of rehabilitation. The death penalty is not automatic; it is imposed only when life imprisonment is deemed wholly inadequate.

What’s The Story And It’s Background

In a chilling case, Haryana Police on Wednesday revealed that a 32-year-old woman allegedly murdered three young girls over the past two years because she “hated them for their beauty”. The accused, identified as Poonam, even killed her three-year-old son to avoid arousing suspicion, officials said.

The most recent killing took place during a family wedding in Naultha village, where a six-year-old girl went missing on Monday and was later found dead in a storeroom. Her face was submerged in a plastic tub filled with water.

Investigators said Poonam followed the child, Vidhi, after spotting her climbing the stairs once the guests had left. “She spoke to Vidhi, placed her in a tub filled with water, drowned her and then locked the storeroom from outside before coming down,” police said.

A day prior, on Wednesday, Poonam was arrested on the charges of murder.

According to police, Poonam admitted to drowning her sister-in-law’s nine-year-old daughter in a water tank in 2023 in Sonipat. To deflect suspicion, she then killed her own three-year-old son the same year.

In August 2025, she allegedly drowned her cousin’s six-year-old daughter in a similar manner in Sewah village. Panipat SP Bhupender Singh said the accused showed signs of severe psychological disturbance and harboured an obsessive jealousy toward “beautiful girls”.

“She told us she felt anger and hatred when she saw a beautiful child… she feared they would grow up to be more beautiful than her,” the SP said, adding that police had ruled out any child-sacrifice angle. Officials said police stations in the districts have been informed about the case.

Moreover, “rarest of the rare murders” are those that stand out due to their extreme cruelty and societal impact, cases where justice, deterrence and public conscience demand the severest punishment.

