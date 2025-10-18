Brahmos Power: Lucknow-Made Supersonic Missiles Flagged Off, All You Need To Know

In a major move towards defence manufacturing self-reliance, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday jointly embarked on the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles rolled out at the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow. The milestone marks India’s march towards indigenous defence production and reinforces the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

A Symbol of India’s Defence Strength

Addressing the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh referred to BrahMos not as a missile but a reflection of India’s emerging technological capabilities. He indicated that the supersonic missile has the speed, accuracy, and power combined and thus happens to be one of the most sophisticated systems in the world. “BrahMos has become the backbone of our Armed Forces.”.

Its success in Operation Sindoor has testified that it is not only a trial weapon but a game-changer in the matter of our national security,” Singh declared. He added that all Pakistani territory is now within the reach of BrahMos, describing the operation as a “trailer” that has proved India’s defence preparedness.

#WATCH | UP | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath witness the BrahMos virtual strike through SU-30 at the BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/qKMU4iPQmO — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025







Lucknow: India’s New Defence Manufacturing Hub

BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility, which covers 200 acres in Lucknow and cost ₹380 crore to construct, was opened in May 2025. Only five months later, the first batch of missiles was prepared for deployment. It is one of the large projects in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, designed to position the state as an important contributor in India’s defence sector.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that the unit would deliver approximately 100 missile systems annually, with a estimated turnover of ₹3,000 crore and adding around ₹500 crore in GST each year. He added the project is not merely about enhancing security but also providing employment and improving the local economy. “Each missile manufactured here not only secures the country but also helps in economic growth with tax returns used to construct schools, hospitals, and welfare programs,” he stated.

A Shot in the Arm for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Rajnath Singh noted that the BrahMos embodies the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the self-dependent India thought up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added achievements such as BrahMos have ensured that ‘Made in India’ is not only not a slogan anymore but a brand in the global market. “Whether it’s the Philippines purchasing BrahMos or fresh orders from other countries, India has transitioned from being a taker to being a giver,” he said.

The Defence Minister disclosed that the BrahMos team had recently inked deals worth approximately ₹4,000 crore with two nations and that officials from all over the globe would soon be coming to Lucknow, turning the city into a hub of defence expertise and innovation. He also emphasized the need to create indigenous spare parts and technology like improved seekers and ramjet engines to enhance India’s value chain and minimize reliance on foreign nations.

Flagged-off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow. BrahMos is not just a missile, but also a symbol of the growing indigenous capabilities of the nation. The missile features a traditional warhead and… pic.twitter.com/4YGzDCH16c — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 18, 2025







‘BrahMos is a Missile of Aatmanirbharta’: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath labeled BrahMos “a missile of Aatmanirbharta,” representing the nation’s increasing power and confidence in defense production. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for presenting Lucknow with the chance to be a part of this historic movement. “The Lucknow-made missiles are a guarantee of the prosperity and security of the nation,” he added.

Chief Minister further added that over 15,000 youth have already been employed through the six nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor, making Uttar Pradesh a new challenger in India’s defence and manufacturing industries.

Inside the BrahMos Facility

Both the leaders inaugurated the Booster Building in the Lucknow facility and watched a live display of the process of booster docking. They also inspected work at airframe, avionics, warhead, and inspection facilities, in addition to a BrahMos simulator equipment display and a mobile autonomous launcher.

The plant carries out the whole process of assembly, integration, and testing, adhering to the highest technical standards. The export of the first consignment of missiles has placed Uttar Pradesh firmly on the world defence map under the national ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ initiative.

BrahMos: India’s Supersonic Game-Changer

India and Russia jointly developed the BrahMos missile, which is considered to be among the world’s fastest and most accurate cruise missiles. It has a speed of Mach 2.8, or about three times the speed of sound, and a standard operating range of 300 kilometres that can go up to 5,500 kilometres when fired from a Sukhoi-30 MKI plane. The missile’s versatility allows it to be launched from land, sea, and air platforms, making it a critical component of India’s defence strategy and export potential.

