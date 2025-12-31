LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > From Gulf Brothers To Power Rivals: What Is Happening Inside Saudi-UAE Relations?

From Gulf Brothers To Power Rivals: What Is Happening Inside Saudi-UAE Relations?

The UAE and Saudi Arabia, that had been very close allies before, have moved little by little from being allies to being strategic rivals, with the main reasons being differences in their aims regarding Yemen, economic rivalry, and different aspirations for the region. The most recent event in Yemen is a clear example of the fact that power play and not common interests is the real thing that shapes the Gulf geopolitics.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 31, 2025 00:48:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Gulf Brothers To Power Rivals: What Is Happening Inside Saudi-UAE Relations?

The close knit Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) were looked at as the main support of cooperation in the Gulf area, having the same views on security and goals that were strategic for the region. The Arab Spring made their alliance even stronger in 2011 when both countries united against Islamist movements, coordinated their regional policies, and sent troops to Bahrain to suppress the uprising. Such cooperation early on was the basis of a united Arab front towards political changes in the Middle East and was the factor that strengthened the vision of both countries about stability and support to each other.

You Might Be Interested In

What Is Happening Inside Saudi-UAE Relations?

The regionally important Saudi-UAE alliance became even stronger with the Yemeni military intervention in 2015, to which both countries participated in order to re establish the internationally recognized government that was overthrown by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. In this campaign, the ground operations were carried out by UAE forces while Saudi Arabia controlled the airspace, which was done in a coordinated manner against a common enemy. A year later, in 2017, both countries were leaders of the diplomatic isolation of Qatar and put it under accusations of terrorism support, which was a step showing their united political power in the Gulf. However, the cracks started to appear as both countries wore different foreign and domestic policy hats.

Tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia

The tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia escalated significantly when the former started changing its strategic position in Yemen. In the year 2019, Abu Dhabi significantly reduced its military presence while playing a behind the scenes role by supporting the Southern Transitional Council, a separatist group in southern Yemen. The conflict between the two influences became more pronounced when eventually, such differences led to Riyadh having to deal with the whole situation of the Houthis alone and at the same time, the anti Houthi camp was already divided by free competition. The differences were even more noticeable in 2020, when the UAE established diplomatic relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords, which was a path not pursued by Saudi Arabia that took a more cautious stance linked to Palestinian statehood.

You Might Be Interested In

The economic rivalries also made their presence felt and became even more obvious when in the beginning of 2021, Riyadh challenged Dubai’s commercial leadership and urged global companies to move their regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia. That same year, the relations between the two countries deteriorated even more and in a rare case, a dispute erupted within OPEC, the UAE opposed a Saudi led production deal and demanded higher output quotas. These economic differences were aggravated by different attitudes towards regional conflicts, as in Sudan, where Riyadh supported government ceasefire talks while the UAE was alleged to be backing the opposition forces.

Latest Update From the UAE and Saudi Arabia

By the end of 2025, the partnership that had lasted for years was now an uneasy rivalry. The UAE-backed STC taking control of oilfields in Hadramout, a move described by Saudi Arabia’s officials as crossing a strategic ‘red line’, set off the peak of tensions in Yemen. Reportedly, on December 30, 2025, Saudi Arabian aircraft hit a ship in Mukalla, alleging that it was loaded with heavy weapons intended for the separatists, a step up in the confrontational line of the interests of the two former allies. This incident marked an unusual clash in the coziness of the Gulf, showing that the narratives of the past have turned the two countries into competitors when it comes to power in Yemen and the region, which in turn has an impact on the geopolitics of the Gulf.

Also Read: ‘Will Be Harsh And Regrettable’: Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 12:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Middle East geopoliticssaudi arabia newsSaudi Arabia UAE relationsuae Saudi Arabia newswhat is happening Saudi Arabia UAE relationsYemen conflict

RELATED News

German Bank Hit By Massive Heist As Robbers Make Off With $35 Million In Cash: Here’s How It Unfolded

Who Is Asim Munir’s Daughter Mahnoor? Pakistan Army Chief General Marries Off His Third Daughter To His Brother’s Son In Low-Key Wedding

Awami League Rakes ‘Militancy’ Charge After Ex-Neo JMB Member Madrasa Head Found Involved In Hasnabad Blast

What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin

After Putin’s Residence Attack Claims, Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Black Sea Ports Damaging A Civilian Ship, What Makes Odesa Key Target?

LATEST NEWS

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I: Deepti Sharma Creates New World Record, Becomes First Woman Cricketer To…

CBSE Cancels Neerja Modi School, Jaipur Affiliation Following Amaira’s Death: Here’s What We Know So Far

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India Women To Dominant 5-0 Whitewash Over Sri Lanka Women

Meet Gunalan Kamalini-Indian Women’s Cricket’s Newest Teen Star, Young Tamil Nadu Cricketer Debuts In T20I Against Sri Lanka, Replaces Smriti Mandhana

Kogilu Demolition Row: Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra Slams Congress Government Over Housing For Illegal Migrants, Says, ‘These Houses Were Meant For…’

After Putin’s Residence Attack Claims, Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Black Sea Ports Damaging A Civilian Ship, What Makes Odesa Key Target?

‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’

Find N6 Leaks: What’s New In Oppo’s New Foldable Phone? Check Design, Key Specifications And Expected Upgrades Here

Why Is Smriti Mandhana Missing India’s Fifth T20I Against Sri Lanka In Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of Women’s Premier League?

What Is Fast Track Immigration And How To Apply For It: Skip Long Queues Like Rani Mukherji And Sushmita Sen, Process Explained

From Gulf Brothers To Power Rivals: What Is Happening Inside Saudi-UAE Relations?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Gulf Brothers To Power Rivals: What Is Happening Inside Saudi-UAE Relations?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Gulf Brothers To Power Rivals: What Is Happening Inside Saudi-UAE Relations?
From Gulf Brothers To Power Rivals: What Is Happening Inside Saudi-UAE Relations?
From Gulf Brothers To Power Rivals: What Is Happening Inside Saudi-UAE Relations?
From Gulf Brothers To Power Rivals: What Is Happening Inside Saudi-UAE Relations?

QUICK LINKS