LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Will Be Harsh And Regrettable’: Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

‘Will Be Harsh And Regrettable’: Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

The reply of Iran highlights the very deep mistrust that exists between Tehran and Washington, with the Iranian authorities reiterating their willingness to protect their sovereignty and implying that an armed conflict would bring about very serious repercussions.

(Image Credit: WikiMedia Commons/Benjamin Netanyahu via X)
(Image Credit: WikiMedia Commons/Benjamin Netanyahu via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 30, 2025 23:05:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Will Be Harsh And Regrettable’: Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

Iran has expressed ‘harsh and regrettable’ aggressiveness warning if the US, with President Donald Trump at the forefront, continues to threaten the country with bombing and new military action. President Trump has indicated that Washington might assess new military measures against Tehran if it restarts its nuclear program or increases the number of its rockets.

You Might Be Interested In

Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned on X, a social network, that every attack on Iranian territory or assets would result in very strong retaliation. Trump’s meeting in Florida with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was followed immediately by the warning, Trump had just repeated his willingness to assist with strikes on Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure if the latter resumed its banned activities, thus igniting fears of a possible return to the war.

Trump’s remarks alluded to worries about Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, hinting at the possibility of the US taking an offensive approach to what it sees as escalating threats. Trump declared that in case Iran tried to restore its arms capabilities, the US would have to ‘take them down’ thus indicating potential military operations in addition to diplomatic pressures. This language comes after a tragic 12 day war at the beginning of the year where US and Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian installations, causing heavy losses and destruction in Iran and a truce thereafter which is still holding but is very much precarious. Iranian authorities have consistently rejected the notion of seeking nuclear arms, maintaining that their nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

You Might Be Interested In



Iran-US Tensions

Pezeshkian’s caution imparts not only an aspect of geostrategic rivalries but also an import of internal pressures, as Iran is trying to cope with economic hardships while at the same time managing a difficult web of regional ties. The world has started to show concern about the situation and is calling for measures to be taken to avoid the fears of the conflict spreading to other areas and involving the world powers to a larger extent.

Also Read: After Putin’s Residence Attack Claims, Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Black Sea Ports Damaging A Civilian Ship, What Makes Odesa Key Target?

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 11:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Iran missile programiran nuclear programIran US tensionsIran warns USTrump Iran threat

RELATED News

Who Is Asim Munir’s Daughter Mahnoor? Pakistan Army Chief General Marries Off His Third Daughter To His Brother’s Son In Low-Key Wedding

Awami League Rakes ‘Militancy’ Charge After Ex-Neo JMB Member Madrasa Head Found Involved In Hasnabad Blast

What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin

After Putin’s Residence Attack Claims, Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Black Sea Ports Damaging A Civilian Ship, What Makes Odesa Key Target?

‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’

LATEST NEWS

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India Women To Dominant 5-0 Whitewash Over Sri Lanka Women

Meet Gunalan Kamalini-Indian Women’s Cricket’s Newest Teen Star, Young Tamil Nadu Cricketer Debuts In T20I Against Sri Lanka, Replaces Smriti Mandhana

Kogilu Demolition Row: Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra Slams Congress Government Over Housing For Illegal Migrants, Says, ‘These Houses Were Meant For…’

‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’

Find N6 Leaks: What’s New In Oppo’s New Foldable Phone? Check Design, Key Specifications And Expected Upgrades Here

Why Is Smriti Mandhana Missing India’s Fifth T20I Against Sri Lanka In Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of Women’s Premier League?

What Is Fast Track Immigration And How To Apply For It: Skip Long Queues Like Rani Mukherji And Sushmita Sen, Process Explained

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav And Why Is He Under The ED Scanner? Agency Seizes Rs 17 Lakh, Five Luxury Cars And Bank Lockers

PCB Pulls The Plug On Azhar Mahmood As Mohsin Naqvi Fires Men’s Test Head Coach Three Months Before Former All-Rounder’s Contract Tenure, Here’s What Happened

Violation Of Affiliation Norms: CBSE Suspends G D Goenka High School’s Affiliation In Gurugram For 2026–27 Session

‘Will Be Harsh And Regrettable’: Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Will Be Harsh And Regrettable’: Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Will Be Harsh And Regrettable’: Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting
‘Will Be Harsh And Regrettable’: Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting
‘Will Be Harsh And Regrettable’: Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting
‘Will Be Harsh And Regrettable’: Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

QUICK LINKS