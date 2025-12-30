‘Will Be Harsh And Regrettable’: Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

Iran has expressed ‘harsh and regrettable’ aggressiveness warning if the US, with President Donald Trump at the forefront, continues to threaten the country with bombing and new military action. President Trump has indicated that Washington might assess new military measures against Tehran if it restarts its nuclear program or increases the number of its rockets.

Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned on X, a social network, that every attack on Iranian territory or assets would result in very strong retaliation. Trump’s meeting in Florida with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was followed immediately by the warning, Trump had just repeated his willingness to assist with strikes on Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure if the latter resumed its banned activities, thus igniting fears of a possible return to the war.

Trump’s remarks alluded to worries about Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, hinting at the possibility of the US taking an offensive approach to what it sees as escalating threats. Trump declared that in case Iran tried to restore its arms capabilities, the US would have to ‘take them down’ thus indicating potential military operations in addition to diplomatic pressures. This language comes after a tragic 12 day war at the beginning of the year where US and Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian installations, causing heavy losses and destruction in Iran and a truce thereafter which is still holding but is very much precarious. Iranian authorities have consistently rejected the notion of seeking nuclear arms, maintaining that their nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

پاسخ جمهوری اسلامی ایران به هر تجاوز ستمکارانه‌ای، سخت و پشیمان کننده خواهد بود. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) December 30, 2025







Iran-US Tensions

Pezeshkian’s caution imparts not only an aspect of geostrategic rivalries but also an import of internal pressures, as Iran is trying to cope with economic hardships while at the same time managing a difficult web of regional ties. The world has started to show concern about the situation and is calling for measures to be taken to avoid the fears of the conflict spreading to other areas and involving the world powers to a larger extent.

