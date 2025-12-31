LIVE TV
How Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi Became 2025's Most Controversial Sports Figure: Anti-India Remarks, Asia Cup Row And Trophy Snub

How Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi Became 2025’s Most Controversial Sports Figure: Anti-India Remarks, Asia Cup Row And Trophy Snub

Mohsin Naqvi's anti-India statements, disputes over the Asia Cup, and trophy ceremony dismissal turned him into one of the most controversial sports figures in 2025 and kept Pakistan cricket in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. His time at the top showed how close politics and sports governance in South Asia, particularly cricket, had become during the year.

(Image Credit: @TheRealPCBMedia via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 31, 2025 01:29:20 IST

Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is among the most controversial sports administrators of 2025. His office period was all about sharp political tones, the freeze of India-Pakistan cricket relations, and many troubles with Asian cricket bodies. He was expected to be a reformist who cared about reviving Pakistan cricket, however, his public comments and choices often brought him to the center of regional issues attracting criticism from fans, not only local and ex players but also international observers among them.

Mohsin Naqvi’s Anti-India Remarks

One of the biggest flashpoints was the constant anti-India statements coming from Naqvi, especially during commotion of political tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. His comments questioning India’s willingness to play in the Pakistan, hosted events and calling the BCCI ‘politicising cricket’ were loud and clear and criticized for mixing up sport and diplomacy. Critics said that such talk only hardened the positions on both sides which then made the dialogue practically impossible and further complicated the already delicate bilateral cricket relations.

The Famous ‘Trophy Controversy’ Of Mohsin Naqvi, Asia Cup 2025

The situation got worse when a dispute over the Asia Cup 2025 schedule led to the conflict between Pakistan and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) over the hybrid hosting model. Naqvi was very vocal against the idea of India playing their cricket matches outside the Pakistani territory and insisted on full hosting rights even if security and diplomatic issues were of concern. The deadlock not only slowed down the tournament planning but also brought up the issue of possible cancellation, as many cricket boards were secretly irritated by Pakistan’s rigid position. A compromise was eventually made, but the whole situation underlined the fact that Naqvi’s management was characterized by a game of administrative brinkmanship. 

A similarly controversial event occurred during the post tournament ceremony where Naqvi reportedly snubbed the Indian players. The incident was soon posted on social media and went viral. The media representatives of the PCB later tried to lessen the impact of what they called an unintentional incident, however, a lot of people considered it to be a reflection of the strained relationships between the two cricket boards in 2025. The situation drew comments from former cricketers from both sides warning that such gestures, even symbolic ones, can carry great significance in high stakes regional sports and should, therefore, be avoided.

Mohsin Naqvi: 2025’s Most Controversial Sports Figure

Naqvi’s support was very much rooted in the political establishment of Pakistan and partly in the cricketing community, who were convinced that he was the guy who had made possible the infrastructure improvements and the administrative restructuring. Nevertheless, his time showed the increasing difficulty of making sports governance independent of diplomacy in South Asia. At the end of 2025, Mohsin Naqvi was a person who had the power to divide the opinions of the public, the critics considered him a provocateur, while the supporters praised him for his nationalistic fervor. Hence, he became the most contested sports figure of the year instead of being the man who united the game.

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 1:29 AM IST
QUICK LINKS