IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I: Deepti Sharma Creates New World Record, Becomes First Woman Cricketer To…

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I: Deepti Sharma Creates New World Record, Becomes First Woman Cricketer To…

The importance of Deepti Sharma’s dual format excellence goes beyond records. Her capacity to not only bat but also bowl has rendered her a vital asset of the India Women’s national cricket team, participating in major triumphs and series victories.

Published: December 31, 2025 00:00:20 IST

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I: Deepti Sharma Creates New World Record, Becomes First Woman Cricketer To…

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma created a great deal of history for cricket when she, in late 2025, became the very first female or male cricketer to hit the milestone of making a combined total of 1,000 runs and taking 150 wickets in T20 Internationals at one go. India Women’s ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka Women saw Sharma scaling the heights of this milestone through the match as she compiled more than 1,000 runs with her bat and 150 wickets with her ball in T20Is, which had never before been done by any player, neither in men’s nor women’s international cricket.

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I: Deepti Sharma Creates New World Record

In one such match of this series, she castled Kavi­sha Dilhari of Sri Lanka to grab her wicket number 150 in T20Is and thus, again proving her exceptionality as not only a bowler but also an all rounder for India’s cricket team. Sharma’s accomplishment was a demonstration of her versatility and durability at the highest level. Besides the T20I achievement, she has been occupied in 2025 as a major player all through the year in different formats. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), she was among the top wicket takers with 39 wickets in 23 matches and she broke the record of 43 wickets set by a woman for most ODI wickets in a calendar year yet another proof of her regular contribution to the sport. This made India to be on top of the world for most of the international calendar, especially the magnificent Women’s World Cup campaign in which Sharma played the major role with both ball and bat in India’s victory.

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I

The importance of Sharma’s dual format excellence goes beyond records. Her capacity to not only bat but also bowl has rendered her a vital asset of the India Women’s national cricket team, participating in major triumphs and series victories. Her T20I achievement happened during the 5–0 series win against Sri Lanka Women, where her bowling skills kept on shining. Sharma’s consistently successful career has not only raised her position among the best in world cricket but also made women’s cricket in 2025 more visible and competitive globally.

Also Read: IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India Women To Dominant 5-0 Whitewash Over Sri Lanka Women

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 12:00 AM IST
