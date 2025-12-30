IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India Women To Dominant 5-0 Whitewash Over Sri Lanka Women

In a dominant performance that ended the T20I series of five matches, the India Women’s cricket team overpowered Sri Lanka Women by a large margin in the last and the final T20I at Greenfield International Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram on December 30, 2025. When the Sri Lankan captain asked them to bat first, India scored a competitive total of 175 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a wonderful 68 from Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain who was the backbone of the innings in spite of the early wickets falling. Even though there was a fragile beginning that placed the Indian team at 77 for 5, Kaur’s composed and smart innings together with the timely late overs assistance of Amanjot Kaur and Arundhati Reddy took the hosts to a score that was beyond the grasp of the visitors.

IND W vs SL W: India women defeats Sri Lanka Women

After setting the target, Indian bowlers displayed their intensity and discipline. Arundhati Reddy made her presence felt very early in the innings and gave the team the vital breakthrough by getting rid of the top order batsman of Sri Lanka, Chamari Athapaththu, who was the main batter in the chase. The batsmen from the visiting side showed some fight at first but eventually could not form the lengthy partnerships that would have posed a serious threat to India’s score. The bowling department, which was very disciplined, kept taking wickets at regular intervals and made the required run rate go up, thus applying pressure through tight lines and intelligent variations. India’s fielding was sharper than it had been in the earlier matches of the series, which helped to limit the Sri Lankan chase and make the chances that had been created with great precision being taken.

IND W vs SL W Highlights

The outcome was that India ended the series with a perfect score, a 5-0 win over Sri Lankan Women, which only further solidified their dominance during the whole tour. This victory not only reflected the depth and power of Indian women’s cricket but also pointed out the captaincy qualities of Harmanpreet Kaur and the upcoming players in the squad. The triumph was met with superlatives from both fans and critics, being viewed as a very positive end to the year for the Indian women’s cricket team and thus the momentum for the subsequent international contests remained high.

