Home > Explainer > What's Next in the Jeffrey Epstein Case Files Saga? Explained in 5 Points

The push to release Jeffrey Epstein's full case files is heating up in Congress. Rep. Thomas Massie is leading a discharge petition effort as the House Oversight Committee continues releasing thousands of pages. The Senate remains skeptical, and key testimonies are scheduled. Survivors, meanwhile, have sought a meeting with President Trump and may compile their own list of alleged abusers.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 5, 2025 17:03:42 IST

The Jeffrey Epstein case files have, in recent days, stirred a lot of political drama on the Capitol Hill as American lawmakers push for greater transparency. While President Donald Trump has dismissed calls for more openness as a ‘Democrat hoax,’ efforts to uncover the so-called full truth are gaining momentum, even as key challenges remain.

The House Push to Release All Epstein Files

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky is leading a bold charge to force the full release of Epstein-related documents, CNN reported Friday. Massie is reportedly resorting to a discharge petition, hoping to bring his bill directly to a House floor vote, while effectively bypassing leadership. In order to succeed at his attempt, he will need at least 218 signatures, the report said.

According to the report, Massie has garnered support from just a few Republicans so far, including Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colorado), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia), and Nancy Mace (South Carolina). Greene, who is known for being a vocal Trump ally, is notably on board. However, some Republicans who initially backed the idea appear to have stepped back, citing the recent release of over 30,000 documents by the House Oversight Committee.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson and the White House have urged GOP members to hold off on signing the petition. A White House official told CNN that backing Massie’s effort “would be viewed as a very hostile act to the administration.”

If Massie collects the necessary signatures, there’s a waiting period of at least seven legislative days before the bill can be brought to the floor, the report further said, adding that House leaders may also delay the vote for up to two days.

Senate Skepticism Looms

Even if Massie’s bill clears the House, analysts say its path in the Senate looks uncertain. Senate Majority Leader John Thune told the American media network that he’s doubtful the Senate needs to vote on the measure, given the Justice Department’s recent document releases.

Responding to a question on whether the Senate should vote on a bill pushed through the House against GOP leadership wishes, Thune reportedly said he was “not sure what that achieves.”

Oversight Committee’s Ongoing Investigation

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed the DOJ for the complete Epstein files and is now on course of receiving materials in batches. The department recently released over 30,000 pages and is reportedly planning to publish more.

The committee, reports suggest, has also subpoenaed Epstein’s estate for the so-called ‘birthday book’ – a collection of letters that were sent to Epstein on his 50th birthday, reportedly including a note with Trump’s name signed on it. Trump, for his part, has denied writing such a letter and has sued The Wall Street Journal over the claim.

The estate is expected to start producing materials on September 8, though with redactions, a source told the US-based publication.

Key Testimonies and High-Profile Figures

The Oversight Committee, meanwhile, is scheduling a transcribed interview with Alexander Acosta, former Labor Secretary and the US attorney who struck Epstein’s 2008 plea deal. 

Acosta’s testimony, reports say, is set for September 19.

They are also seeking testimony from other influential American figures, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Calls for a Trump Meeting and Victims’ Actions

At a recent Capitol press conference, Epstein abuse survivors urged to meet with President Trump. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she is encouraging the meeting, stating at the time, “I am continuing to encourage him that these are the people that deserve to be in the Oval Office…”

Speaker Mike Johnson suggested Trump “probably” would meet with the victims.

Survivors have warned that they might compile their own list of alleged abusers if full disclosure isn’t achieved. Massie and Greene have indicated they are prepared to read such names aloud on the House floor, protected under the US Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause, a legal shield that is not available to victims.

Massie predicted the list’s release wouldn’t happen “any time soon,” leaving the timing up to the survivors.

ALSO READ: Trump Fires Salvo Again, Says ‘Looks Like We’ve Lost India & Russia to Darkest China’

