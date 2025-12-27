Not London, Not New York: Why Are Thousands Of Indian Workers Flocking To Moscow? Explained

What may be termed as an unexpected turn in global labor mobility, the new hub for Indian labor appears to be not London or New York, but Moscow. The recent trends define an acceleration in the movement of Indians to Russia, thereby taking advantage of agreements, economic benefits, and labor shortages in Russia.

Labour Mobility Agreement Paves the Way

The driving force behind this emerging phenomenon has been the Labour Mobility Agreement reached between India and Russia in the course of President Putin’s visit to New Delhi in December 2025.

This agreement provides a framework for a structured hiring process for qualified Indian workers, especially in areas like Information Technology, infrastructure, and healthcare. This agreement provides a safe migration process, mutual recognition of skills, and streamlined hiring procedures for workers seeking employment opportunities in sectors that have a high demand for labor.

According to analysts, although it may not be that well-known within the 16 agreements signed during the visit, it is possible that the Labour Mobility Agreement may carry the largest economic implications. “It lays down a roadmap for Indian workers to gain entry into Russia’s labor market,” quoted migration analyst Amarjiva Lochan.

Russia’s Labour Shortage Crisis

Russia currently faces a serious labor gap due to demographic change, aging, low birth rate, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Such factors have resulted in mass mobilization, emigration of skilled personnel, and overall less migration from the source countries. All sectors like construction, manufacturing, IT, among others, are faced with serious shortages. Thus, Russia turns to India for a steady supply of skilled workers.

According to official projections and industry statistics, there are over 60,000 Indians in Russia currently, with numbers steadily increasing. Motions in 2023 saw a total of 10,000 Indians move to Russia in pursuit of employment opportunities, marking a quadrupling compared to the preceding year. This number spiked in 2024 to a staggering 26,000. This trend promises to continue with numbers set to cross 35,000 in 2025.

Indian Workers Fulfill a Wide Variety of Jobs

In today’s globalized world, the Indian workers are not confined to unskilled jobs. They are hired for work in construction, manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, and services. They are also in demand as technicians, machine operators, and factory workers because of their dependability and willingness to work. Although there are issues concerning communication and recognition of credentials, there is hope that these problems can be resolved.

For Indian labor, Russia presents an attractive salary offer, which, in many cases, is even higher than that for comparable work available in India, as well as easy avenues for employment, which are not as common for regular destinations like the Gulf states. Work hours are also regulated, making Russia very attractive for skilled labor.

Trade and Economic Relations Enhanced

This mobilization of Indian talent fits in with the economic plans of Russia. There have been claims that the incorporation of the Indian workforce helps meet the Russian target of $100 billion of trade with India by 2030. Indian laborers are currently considered essential ingredients in the economic partnership between the two nations.

Military Matters/Concerns & Safety

With all these opportunities, there are also fears of Indians recruited in the Russian Army during the war in Ukraine. It is reported that 202 Indians have been recruited, with 26 deaths and others missing, but the Indian government has ensured the early release of 119 of them.

Although some families claimed that youths in Russia were forced into military service, migration analysts do not give much weight to the possibility of massive recruitment for military service. “Russia likes experienced fighters sourced from other countries, like Myanmar, not Indian workers, who are mainly needed for civilian jobs,” stated Lochan.

Growing Demand from Machinery & Electronics Industries

This is according to India’s ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar. There is a rising demand for Indian labor in the machinery and electronics industry, with Russian firms recruiting Indian nationals to fill the labor vacancies that have arisen as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The number of Indian workers has also put pressure on consular facilities, with the Indian government establishing a new consulates general office in Yekaterinburg. Furthermore, there are moves to establish consulates in Kazan to promote trading and easier travel and employment opportunities.

This may be a New Chapter in Migration

The increase in migration from India to Russia simply shows that India is contributing to the international migration pattern in terms of skilled human resources, which is very essential for countries that face challenges in terms of demography or economy. Whether in construction or in electronics companies, Indians are playing an important role in Russia.

Commentators point out that in particular, this trend can be viewed as an indication of shifts in the migration pattern in the world. When the Gulf countries that were traditional destinations were full and the West was geographically constrained by restrictive policies on migration, Russia was viewed as the new destination.

With the growth of Moscow as an Indian labor hub, the world may soon see an interesting migration pattern, not to London or New York, but to the heart of Russia.

