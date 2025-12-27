LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug
LIVE TV
Home > World > Thailand And Cambodia Halt 20-Day Round Of Fierce Cross-Border Fighting, 101 Dead

Thailand And Cambodia Halt 20-Day Round Of Fierce Cross-Border Fighting, 101 Dead

Thailand and Cambodia declared a second ceasefire, ending weeks of deadly border clashes. No gunfire was reported after the truce, following a Thai airstrike earlier, bringing temporary calm to the worst fighting between the nations in years.

Thailand and Cambodia declare second ceasefire, ending weeks of deadly border clashes. (Photo: X/@Peace_2441)
Thailand and Cambodia declare second ceasefire, ending weeks of deadly border clashes. (Photo: X/@Peace_2441)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 27, 2025 16:32:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Thailand And Cambodia Halt 20-Day Round Of Fierce Cross-Border Fighting, 101 Dead

Thailand and Cambodia have halted weeks of intense border clashes with a newly declared ceasefire, marking the second truce in recent months amid the worst fighting between the two Southeast Asian nations in years.

You Might Be Interested In

According to Thai Defence Ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, the ceasefire, which took effect at noon local time (0500 GMT), appeared to be holding, with no reports of gunfire in the first two hours.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence did not report any further incidents following an earlier Thai airstrike on Saturday, signaling a temporary calm after days of deadly cross-border hostilities.

You Might Be Interested In

The agreement, signed by Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit and his Cambodian counterpart Tea Seiha, ended 20 days of fighting that killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million on both sides and included fighter-jet sorties, exchanges of rocket fire and artillery barrages.

ASEAN TO MONITOR TRUCE, BILATERAL TALKS TO CONTINUE

The clashes were reignited early this month after a breakdown in a ceasefire that U.S. President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had helped broker to halt a previous round of fighting.

“Both sides agree to maintain current troop deployments without further movement,” the ministers said in a joint statement on the ceasefire.

“Any reinforcement would heighten tensions and negatively affect long-term efforts to resolve the situation,” according to the statement released on social media by Cambodia.

Cambodia’s top diplomat, Prak Sokhonn, and his Thai counterpart, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in China’s Yunnan province on Sunday and Monday to discuss the border situation, according to a statement from Cambodian foreign ministry and a Thai official.

For more than a century, Thailand and Cambodia have contested sovereignty at various undemarcated points along their 817-km (508-mile) land border – a dispute that has occasionally exploded into skirmishes and fighting.

The new ceasefire will be monitored by an observer team from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc as well as direct coordination between both countries, Natthaphon said.

“At the same time, at the policy level, there will be direct communication between the minister of defence and chief of the armed forces of both sides,” he told reporters.

CIVILIANS TO RETURN, DEMARCATION EFFORTS UNAFFECTED

Tensions between the two neighbours came to a head in July, when they clashed for five days along some parts of the frontier, leaving at least 48 people dead and 300,000 displaced before Trump intervened to bring about a truce.

That ceasefire broke down in early December with each side accusing the other of moves that led to clashes.

Anwar, currently the ASEAN chair, and Trump had been unable to stitch together another ceasefire, as fighting spread from forested regions near Laos to the coastal provinces on the Gulf of Thailand.

The renewed ceasefire came after a special meeting on Monday of ASEAN foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur, followed by three days of talks between the warring sides at a border checkpoint, where the two defence ministers met on Saturday.

They agreed on the return of people displaced from affected border areas, while underlining that neither side would use any force against civilians.

Thailand will also return 18 Cambodian soldiers in its custody since the July clashes if the ceasefire is fully maintained for 72 hours, according to the agreement.

Saturday’s pact, however, will not impact any border demarcation activities under way between both countries, leaving the task of resolving disputed areas along the frontier to existing bilateral mechanisms.

“War and clashes don’t make the two countries or the two people happy,” Thailand‘s Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornjaidee told reporters. “I want to stress that the Thai people and the Cambodian people are not in conflict with each other.”

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: What Is ‘Somaliland’, The Independent State Officially Recognised By Israel? Why It Matters, How It’s Less About Land And More About Control Of The Red Sea | Explained

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 4:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CambodiaThai airstrikethailandThailand- Cambodia border clashes

RELATED News

Video: 700 Kmph In Just 2 Seconds, China Shatters World Records With Superconducting Maglev Train – All You Need To Know

Asim Munir Calls ‘Brain Drain’ A ‘Brain Gain’, Citizens Ridicule Army Chief As Thousands Of Doctors, Engineers Leave The Country

World’s First: How Chinese Surgeons Grafted Woman’s Torn-Off Ear Onto Foot To Keep It Alive Before Reattaching It To Head

What Is ‘Somaliland’, The Independent State Officially Recognised By Israel? Why It Matters, How It’s Less About Land And More About Control Of The Red Sea | Explained

Condom Shortage Sparks Panic in Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Out Of Funds, Only One Month’s Stock Left

LATEST NEWS

Thailand And Cambodia Halt 20-Day Round Of Fierce Cross-Border Fighting, 101 Dead

Congress Announces Massive Nationwide Movement Over MGNREGA Repeal, G RAM G Bill, SIR, Bangladesh Unrest Dominate CWC Meet

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play Another Match For Delhi In The Tournament?

Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane, Cop Touches Feet, Sparks Row

Greater Noida Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Student Dies After AI Cheating Allegation In Exam, School Accused Of Mental Harassment

Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals Coach Who Passed Away After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

Will Digvijaya Singh Be The Next Big Exit From Congress? Veteran Leader Shares PM Modi’s Photo, Praises BJP‑RSS

When Is Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Releasing? Teaser Drops on Actor’s 60th Birthday- Details Inside

Delhi Teen’s Wild Escape Caught On Road, Underage Driver Reverses Rented SUV To Avoid Parents, Mows Down Bikers In Noida

Breaking News: Pushpa 2 Stampede Case, Allu Arjun Named Among 23 in Hyderabad Police Chargesheet

Thailand And Cambodia Halt 20-Day Round Of Fierce Cross-Border Fighting, 101 Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Thailand And Cambodia Halt 20-Day Round Of Fierce Cross-Border Fighting, 101 Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Thailand And Cambodia Halt 20-Day Round Of Fierce Cross-Border Fighting, 101 Dead
Thailand And Cambodia Halt 20-Day Round Of Fierce Cross-Border Fighting, 101 Dead
Thailand And Cambodia Halt 20-Day Round Of Fierce Cross-Border Fighting, 101 Dead
Thailand And Cambodia Halt 20-Day Round Of Fierce Cross-Border Fighting, 101 Dead

QUICK LINKS