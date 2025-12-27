LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > What Is ‘Somaliland’, The Independent State Officially Recognised By Israel? Why It Matters, How It’s Less About Land And More About Control Of The Red Sea | Explained

What Is ‘Somaliland’, The Independent State Officially Recognised By Israel? Why It Matters, How It’s Less About Land And More About Control Of The Red Sea | Explained

Israel has formally recognised Somaliland as an independent state, boosting its diplomatic profile and strategic influence in the Red Sea region, while sparking regional backlash from Somalia and neighboring countries.

Israel has formally recognised Somaliland as an independent state. (Photo: X/@IsraeliPM)
Israel has formally recognised Somaliland as an independent state. (Photo: X/@IsraeliPM)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 27, 2025 15:38:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is ‘Somaliland’, The Independent State Officially Recognised By Israel? Why It Matters, How It’s Less About Land And More About Control Of The Red Sea | Explained

Israel’s gesture of recognizing Somaliland, a state in the Horn of Africa, has made history in the region, registering reactions from the region. Somaliland has not been recognized by the international community for more than thirty years, when it started operating as a self-administered state.

You Might Be Interested In

Israel, a member state of the United Nations, has now made Somaliland the first state to recognize its sovereignty, a state with wider implications.

While the announcement has been framed as a breakthrough for Somaliland’s long quest for recognition, analysts say the move is driven primarily by maritime strategy, security concerns and control over one of the world’s most vital sea routes.

You Might Be Interested In

What Is Somaliland?

Somaliland is an internationally unauthorised state that is geographically positioned in the northwestern part of Somalia in Africa. It became an independent state in 1991 when it separated from Somalia due to the collapse of the central administration that had been ruled for many years by the oppressive regime of dictator Siad Barre.



Somaliland had previously been a British protectorate that gained independence on June 26, 1960. It merged with the ItalianSomalia colony just a few days later to form the Somali Republic.

The union, however, soon disintegrated. Political power was to remain under the dominance of the south, with the northern part being gradually marginalized. The tensions reached a climax after Somalia got defeated in the 1977-78 Ogaden War against Ethiopia.

The reaction of Barre’s government to opposition in the north was to bomb cities like Hargeisa, killing tens of thousands of civilians. The violence culminated in the initiation of a guerrilla war by the Somali National Movement against the government.

Following the collapse of Barre’s administration in 1991, leaders of the SNM held a grand conference in Burao and abrogated the union of 1960 by proclaiming Somaliland an independent state within the bounds of the old British protectorate.

How Somaliland Exists as a Non-Recognized State

Even without formal global recognition until recently, Somaliland has been an active state for over 30 years. It also has its own constitution, elected government, courts, currency, army, and police. There has been a peaceful transfer of power, making this situation unique in comparison to the rest of Somalia, which has been experiencing civil wars, terrorism, and political instability.

Somaliland has a governance structure that amalgamates democracy with customary dispute resolution by clans, giving the region a fairly stable political setup. It holds multiparty elections fairly frequently and has been rated “partly free” by global authorities who monitor its status. Also, its security situation remains quite good with minimal instances of piracy and terrorism.

Conversely, Somalia, which has international recognition from both the United Nations and African Union, is still a divided country, being controlled partly by Al Shabaab and supported economically and militarily from outside.

Why Recognition of Israel Matters

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland is a historic first that could have a domino effect. As far as Somaliland is concerned, getting recognition from a UN member state is an important boost to its international profile and could pave the way for investment and other international engagement. It also supports Somaliland’s position that stability and democracy should be internationally acknowledged and supported.

For Israel, the recognition has more profound strategic implications. The recognition brings Israel’s diplomacy into the Horn of Africa, which is a region that has become ever more central to global security and competition.

Why Somaliland’s Position Is Tied to the Ocean Rather Than Just the Territory Around It

The true geopolitical significance of Somaliland is not its land borders but its coastline. Somaliland boasts an extensive coastline of 850 kilometers on the Gulf of Aden, the narrow strait separating the Gulf of Aden from the Arabian Sea, and in turn the Red Sea from the Arabian Sea. This route is among the busiest in the world, accounting for a good percentage of international trade.

The Gulf of Aden is in front of Yemen, where Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have already attacked global shipping several times, as well as fired missile and drone attacks towards Israel. In the past year, attacks against ships in the Red Sea have increased global concerns about maritime security.

By forging a close relationship with Somaliland, Israel has found an advantage in being able to access a location that monitors this disputed sea lane. It was added that this will afford the Israelis opportunities to share maritime intelligence to thwart Iranian ambitions.

Strategic Significance of Berbera Port

The port town of Berbera in Somaliland has already become a military hub. The United Arab Emirates has a military base in Berbera, which comprises a naval facility as well as an airstrip, and has been instrumental in their operation against the Houthis. Increasing relevance in global politics means thatSomaliland finds itself at the crossroads ofMiddle Eastern politics in Africa.

Israel’s role within Somaliland is also effectively balancing China’s increasing military and business influence within neighboring Djibouti, where China maintains its first overseas military base.

Links between Israel and the Abraham Accords

The announcement was described as being in “the spirit of the Abraham Accords” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who hailed a series of agreements brokered by the United States to normalise Israel’s relations with a number of Arab states at the end of 2020.

The Israeli prime minister continued: “We will quickly move to work together on cooperation and development, and this is going to be in various fields: agriculture, health, technology, and economic development.”

As stated in the statements, Netanyahu, in collaboration with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, signed a joint declaration of recognition, along with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. Somaliland also made its intentions clear about joining the Abraham Accords, seeking a possible new strategic location in the Middle East as a friend of Israel and its allies.



Regional Backlash

The action has been quickly condemned by Somalia and one of the key powers in the region. Egypt stated that its minister of foreign Affairs held urgent phone consultations with the foreign ministers of Somalia, Turkey, and Djibouti over the issue, citing that the declaration to recognize breakaway regions undermines regional and international order.

Already, the rising profile of the new player, Somaliland, has contributed to tensions between Somalia, Ethiopian, and Egyptian governments, and Israel’s recognition is set to heighten the rivalry in the Horn of Africa as the Red Sea is becoming the most militarized body of water in the world.

The Bigger Geopolitical Picture

The acknowledgment of Somaliland by Israel reveals another truth about modern-day politics. The nature of power and geography has evolved, and control over sea lanes has become an increasingly important factor. Somaliland has a coast that provides it with access, strategic leverage, and strategic monitoring capabilities over one of the most vital maritime points around the earth.

Thus, the Israeli action is not only about acknowledging the existence of a long-isolated state but also about gaining strategic leverage over the Red Sea, trying to counter their regional adversaries, as the competition for influence is taking place not only on land but also on the waterways.

ALSO READ: Condom Shortage Sparks Panic in Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Out Of Funds, Only One Month’s Stock Left

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 3:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: israelIsrael Somaliland relationsRed SeaSomaliland

RELATED News

Islamabad in Uproar: Landowners Clash with CDA Over Alleged Property Injustice

Green Card Holders ALERT- What Do the New US Immigration Changes Mean for You? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Travel

Caught On Camera: Israeli Soldier Rams SUV Into Palestinian Offering Nimaz In West Bank, Shocking Video Surfaces

Who Is Manojh Sai Lella? Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Terror Threat Charges

Why Saudi Arabia Deported More Indians Than The US In 2025 ? Explained

LATEST NEWS

When Is Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Releasing? War Drama Teaser to Drop Today on Actor’s 60th Birthday- Details Inside

Delhi Teen’s Wild Escape Caught On Road, Underage Driver Reverses Rented SUV To Avoid Parents, Mows Down Bikers In Noida

Breaking News: Pushpa 2 Stampede Case, Allu Arjun Named Among 23 in Hyderabad Police Chargesheet

EXCLUSIVE | Gujarat’s Vishal Jayswal Reveals The ‘Simple Plan’ He Followed To Scalp Virat Kohli’s Wicket In Vijay Hazare Trophy: I Didn’t Want Him To….

‘His Energy Is Toxic’: Why Akshaye Khanna Walked Out of Drishyam 3- Producer Breaks Silence, Here’s Who Might Replace Him in Ajay Devgn’s Thriller

‘Wake Up Hindus, Silence Won’t Save You’: Bollywood Actress Shares Strong Message After Brutal Lynching In Bangladesh

TG TET January 2026 Hall Ticket Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Check Download Steps, Exam Dates And Shift Timings

CIMSME Honours MSME Banking Champions and Launches ‘MSMEs of Developed India’ -Authored by The President Mukesh Mohan Gupta

WTC Points Table Updated: Will England’s Win Against Australia Benefit India?

AP Dhillon Hugs, Kisses Tara Sutaria During Mumbai Concert, Viral Moment Leaves Her Boyfriend Veer Pahariya Uncomfortable, Watch

What Is ‘Somaliland’, The Independent State Officially Recognised By Israel? Why It Matters, How It’s Less About Land And More About Control Of The Red Sea | Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is ‘Somaliland’, The Independent State Officially Recognised By Israel? Why It Matters, How It’s Less About Land And More About Control Of The Red Sea | Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is ‘Somaliland’, The Independent State Officially Recognised By Israel? Why It Matters, How It’s Less About Land And More About Control Of The Red Sea | Explained
What Is ‘Somaliland’, The Independent State Officially Recognised By Israel? Why It Matters, How It’s Less About Land And More About Control Of The Red Sea | Explained
What Is ‘Somaliland’, The Independent State Officially Recognised By Israel? Why It Matters, How It’s Less About Land And More About Control Of The Red Sea | Explained
What Is ‘Somaliland’, The Independent State Officially Recognised By Israel? Why It Matters, How It’s Less About Land And More About Control Of The Red Sea | Explained

QUICK LINKS