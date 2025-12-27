LIVE TV
Home > World > Condom Shortage Sparks Panic in Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Out Of Funds, Only One Month’s Stock Left

Condom Shortage Sparks Panic in Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Out Of Funds, Only One Month's Stock Left

Bangladesh is facing a looming public health crisis as condom stocks, the most widely used contraceptive, could run out early next year. Funding shortfalls and staff shortages have hit the family planning programme hard. Experts warn the shortage may raise fertility rates after decades of decline.

Bangladesh faces condom shortage amid funding and staff crisis, risking higher fertility rates. Photo: freepik AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 27, 2025 14:43:13 IST

Condom Shortage Sparks Panic in Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Out Of Funds, Only One Month’s Stock Left

Bangladesh is witnessing a looming public health challenge as the country faces a potential shortage of condoms, the most commonly used contraceptive, early next year. The crisis comes amid ongoing violence following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

According to a report by The Daily Star, funding constraints and staff shortages have led to a steady decline in contraceptive supplies. Officials warn that condom stocks could be exhausted within 38 days.

Family Planning Programme Under Strain in Bangladesh 

Bangladesh’s family planning programme, managed by the Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP), may be unable to distribute condoms for about a month early next year. The DGFP provides five types of contraceptives free of cost through its field-level workers nationwide, including condoms, oral pills, intrauterine devices (IUDs), injectables, and implants.

Also Read: Why Saudi Arabia Deported More Indians Than The US In 2025 ? Explained

The national contraceptive summary report reveals a significant decline in supply over the past six years:

Condoms: 57% drop

Oral pills: 63% drop

IUDs: 64% drop

Injectables: 41% drop

Implants: 37% drop

As of December 11, 2025, the DGFP’s available stock included:

Condoms: 39 days

Implants: 33 days

IUDs: 45 days

Oral pills: 5 months and 18 days

Injectables: 6 months and 15 days

Reasons For The Condom Shortage In Bangladesh

The DGFP also faces a shortage of field-level workers, who play a crucial role in supplying contraceptives and providing guidance and counselling to users. Director General Ashrafi Ahmad said recruitment for certain posts has been halted due to legal complications, further straining the programme.

Abdur Razzaque, director of the DGFP’s logistics and supply unit, told The Daily Star, “These contraceptive items could be restocked soon, provided that an ongoing legal issue over the purchase is resolved.” He cautioned, however, that condoms are likely to run out, potentially leaving people without supplies for at least a month.

Increasing Fertility Rates In Bangladesh

The shortage comes at a critical time, as Bangladesh has recorded an increase in its total fertility rate (TFR) for the first time in 50 years. Experts warn that the lack of contraceptives could push the TFR higher.

A recent national survey highlighted declining access to and use of modern contraception, linking it directly to the rise in TFR. Aminul Islam, a professor of Population Sciences at Dhaka University, told The Daily Star, “In recent years, many couples have become less inclined towards family planning, with some choosing to have more than two children.”

The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2025, released last month, reported the TFR at 2.4, up from 2.3 the previous year.

Also Read: Who is James? Bangladesh Rock Legend Whose Concert Got Cancelled After Mob Chaos Sparks Nationwide Shock

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 2:43 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Condom Shortage Sparks Panic in Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Out Of Funds, Only One Month’s Stock Left

QUICK LINKS