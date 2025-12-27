LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is James? Bangladesh Rock Legend Whose Concert Got Cancelled After Mob Chaos Sparks Nationwide Shock

Who Is James? Bangladesh Rock Legend Whose Concert Got Cancelled After Mob Chaos Sparks Nationwide Shock

Bangladeshi rock icon James saw his 185th-anniversary concert in Faridpur cancelled after a mob stormed the event, injuring over 25 people. The incident highlights growing threats to the country’s music scene, reflecting rising cultural volatility and challenges for artists safeguarding heritage.

Bangladeshi Rock Legend James Concert Cancelled Amid Mob Violence, Raising Cultural Safety Concerns (Pc: X)
Bangladeshi Rock Legend James Concert Cancelled Amid Mob Violence, Raising Cultural Safety Concerns (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 27, 2025 13:23:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is James? Bangladesh Rock Legend Whose Concert Got Cancelled After Mob Chaos Sparks Nationwide Shock

Faruq Mahfuz Anam, the legendary Bangladeshi rock musician who goes by the name James, has recently faced a quite unfortunate incident with the cancellation of the concert marking his 185th anniversary at the Faridpur Zila School, which was highly anticipated.

You Might Be Interested In

James who has been alternatively called the “Guru” of the Bengali rock scene has, with his songs, made a great contribution in showcasing and defining the music identity of a nation throughout his lifetime. 

On a Friday night 26th December 2025, a noise in the form of a mob overpowered the peace of his music. The thousands of uninvited people, who were very upset after being turned away from the fully registered event, started off with throwing a large number of bricks and stones at the stage.

You Might Be Interested In

As a result of the chaos, over 25 people were injured, and the district administration was forced to intervene and cancel the show for security reasons.

Nagar Baul and the Evolution of Psychedelic Rock

James, the original lead singer of the band Nagar Baul (previously, Feelings), gave the South Asian music arena a raw and soulful energy that made him a god for the fans.

Since the late 1970s when he started his career, he has been the one to look for, mixing hard rock with the spiritual essence of folk music. His albums, including the cult classics Station Road and Jail Theke Bolchhi, show a continual engagement with social themes and emotional richness.

In addition to that, James not only registered his name but also went on to become a huge star in India with the film songs like “Bheegi Bheegi” and “Alvida” thus, his being a cultural ambassador with cross-border influence has already been established and confirmed thanks to the continous flow of his music that transcends even the political borders.

The Rising Cultural Volatility in Bangladesh

The cancellation of the concert by James is not a singular event but a clear sign of the rising cultural instability that has taken control of the area. The last few months have shown a very disturbing trend of musicians being attacked and cultural institutions getting destroyed, making it very hard for artists to operate.

The closing down of Chhayanaut and similar places, which were once the centers of music in the country, is just one example of how things have changed. Even the international artists have stopped coming to the country because of the fear of insecurity.

The last mob-led disruption is sure to make it even harder for the interim government to deal with the issue of safeguarding the nation’s cultural heritage against the radicalized factions who consider secular cultural gatherings as places for unrest.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club in Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 1:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-9

RELATED News

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aryan–Ananya Panday’s Rom-Com Falls Short Of Rs 15 Crore Mark

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron’s Epic Sees Lowest Dip, Friday Shock As Collections Slide To Rs 7.50 Crore

What Makes Dhurandhar’s 70-Year-Old Qawwali By Hrithik Roshan’s Grandfather, Inspired By Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a TIMELESS VIRAL TRACK?

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Film Starts Week Four Strong, Earns Rs 15 Crore, Smashes Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

Stranger Things 5 Episode 8: Netflix Release Date And Streaming Details Revealed, Everything You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Chilling Kanpur Horror: Woman Hacks Husband, Strikes His Head 10 Times With Axe, Child Hides in Room as Bloodbath Unfolds

Who Is Manojh Sai Lella? Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Terror Threat Charges

Ashes Series: England End 15-Year Drought In Australia With Win At MCG

Who Is James? Bangladesh Rock Legend Whose Concert Got Cancelled After Mob Chaos Sparks Nationwide Shock

Income Tax Refunds On Hold: Taxpayers Nationwide On Edge- What You Need To Know Before 31 December Deadline

Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Why Saudi Arabia Deported More Indians Than The US In 2025 ? Explained

‘Moment I Never Imagined…’: Virat Kohli Signs Ball For Gujarat Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Russia Launches Massive Missile Attack on Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv Before Trump-Zelensky Meeting, Countrywide Alert Issued

Bangladesh In Spotlight Again: Mob Violence Halts Rockstar James’ Concert, Turning Rock Night into Riot; Here’s What Actually Happened

Who Is James? Bangladesh Rock Legend Whose Concert Got Cancelled After Mob Chaos Sparks Nationwide Shock

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is James? Bangladesh Rock Legend Whose Concert Got Cancelled After Mob Chaos Sparks Nationwide Shock

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is James? Bangladesh Rock Legend Whose Concert Got Cancelled After Mob Chaos Sparks Nationwide Shock
Who Is James? Bangladesh Rock Legend Whose Concert Got Cancelled After Mob Chaos Sparks Nationwide Shock
Who Is James? Bangladesh Rock Legend Whose Concert Got Cancelled After Mob Chaos Sparks Nationwide Shock
Who Is James? Bangladesh Rock Legend Whose Concert Got Cancelled After Mob Chaos Sparks Nationwide Shock

QUICK LINKS