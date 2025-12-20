LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > What Is Pentagon 1260H List And Why Are 17 Chinese Tech Companies Targeted By The US?

What Is Pentagon 1260H List And Why Are 17 Chinese Tech Companies Targeted By The US?

The US is considering adding 17 Chinese tech firms to the Pentagon’s 1260H list over alleged military links. The move aims to curb China’s military-civil fusion strategy and prevent US funds from supporting PLA-linked AI, chip and surveillance companies.

United States is moving to tighten scrutiny on Chinese technology companies. (Photo: ANI)
United States is moving to tighten scrutiny on Chinese technology companies. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 20, 2025 21:31:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Pentagon 1260H List And Why Are 17 Chinese Tech Companies Targeted By The US?

The United States is moving to tighten scrutiny on Chinese technology companies amid rising national security concerns. Nine US lawmakers have urged Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to add 17 Chinese firms to the Pentagon’s Section 1260H list, citing their alleged links to China’s military and intelligence ecosystem. The request signals a renewed push by Washington to curb Beijing’s access to advanced technologies developed by civilian companies.

You Might Be Interested In

What Is the Pentagon 1260H List?

The Pentagon 1260H list is maintained by the US Department of Defense under Section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. It tracks Chinese companies that are believed to be directly or indirectly connected to the People’s Liberation Army and are operating in or engaging with the United States.

The purpose of the list is to counter China’s Military-Civil Fusion policy, a strategy through which Beijing integrates civilian research, commercial technology and private firms into its military development. 

You Might Be Interested In

US lawmakers argue that this approach allows the Chinese military to acquire cutting-edge technologies originally developed for civilian use, posing risks to US national security.

Although inclusion on the 1260H list does not amount to formal sanctions, it acts as a warning to US government agencies, defence contractors and suppliers about the Pentagon’s assessment of these firms.

Why Are Chinese Tech Companies Being Targeted?

In their letter to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, US lawmakers said the companies recommended for inclusion represent the “next logical tranche” of contributors to China’s military-industrial and internal security capabilities. They stressed that adding these firms to the list would help ensure that US taxpayer funds do not indirectly support China’s defence, surveillance or intelligence infrastructure.

The lawmakers pointed to the growing military applications of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced displays, robotics and sensing technologies. According to them, firms operating in these sectors are increasingly central to China’s military modernisation and internal security apparatus under the Military-Civil Fusion framework.

Which Companies Are Under US Scrutiny?

The 17 companies named by the lawmakers span key strategic technology sectors. These include artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek, smartphone maker Xiaomi, semiconductor manufacturers Hua Hong Semiconductor, Kingsemi and Shennan Circuit, display makers BOE Technology Group and Tianma Microelectronics, and several sensing, surveillance and robotics companies such as RoboSense, Livox, Unitree Robotics, CloudMinds, LeiShen and Tiandy Technologies.

US officials have previously alleged that some of these firms develop or supply dual-use technologies that can serve both civilian and military purposes, including surveillance systems, autonomous platforms and advanced data processing tools.

Focus on DeepSeek and BOE Technology Group

DeepSeek has drawn particular attention after Reuters reported that a senior US official claimed the AI firm had assisted China’s military and bypassed US export controls. Meanwhile, BOE Technology Group, a major global display manufacturer and supplier to Apple, has been flagged as part of a broader US effort to remove Chinese display companies from sensitive supply chains by 2030.

Both companies have denied wrongdoing, and several Chinese firms previously added to the 1260H list have challenged their inclusion in US courts.

What Does Being on the 1260H List Mean?

While the Pentagon’s 1260H list does not impose direct sanctions, it carries significant consequences. Companies named on the list may face restricted access to US government contracts, reduced business opportunities with American firms and increased pressure from global partners wary of regulatory risks. The list often serves as a precursor to tougher measures by other US agencies.

Major Chinese companies such as Tencent Holdings and battery giant CATL are already included, highlighting the expanding scope of US scrutiny.

Rising Tensions in the US-China Tech Rivalry

The push to expand the 1260H list comes amid broader geopolitical tensions and heightened concerns over cybersecurity. It also follows reports of suspected Chinese cyber intrusions targeting Western government systems, including a recent breach of the UK Foreign Office’s digital infrastructure.

As Washington continues to reassess its technological and economic ties with Beijing, analysts expect the Pentagon 1260H list to play an increasingly prominent role in shaping the future of US-China relations, particularly in critical and emerging technologies.

ALSO READ: Epstein Files: New Documents Refer To Ayurveda And Massage Techniques From India | Report

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 9:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Chinese tech companiespentagonPentagon 1260H listus news

RELATED News

Epstein Files: New Documents Refer To Ayurveda And Massage Techniques From India | Report

‘Tied To Tree, Poured Kerosene And Set Him On Fire’: Father Of 27-Year-Old Hindu Man Reveals Gory Details Of Lynching In Bangladesh

Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan

Bill Clinton To Michael Jackson: All The High-Profile Celebrities Named In Epstein’s Files And How to Check Them Online

Bangladesh Violence: India, Bangladesh Army Chiefs In Direct Talks, Indian Missions In Dhaka Safe – Report

LATEST NEWS

30 Lakh For A Photo With Messi: Kolkata Police Raid Organiser Satadru Dutta’s House Over Rs 100-Crore Irregularities

Former BJP Minister Deepak Joshi, 63, Marries Congress Leader Pallavi Raj Saxena, 20 Years Younger; Wedding Photos Go Viral

How Much Credit Score Is Required For Credit Card Approval- 7 Tips To Improve Your Score In 2026

‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

WATCH | Big Boost To India’s First Human Spaceflight Gaganyaan, ISRO Successfully Tests Drogue Parachutes

PlayStation India Holiday Sale Goes Live: Upto Rs 10,000 Off, Savings On PS5 Accessories, VR2 And Top Titles

OnePlus 15T Leaked Online: Flagship Processor, Massive Battery, Telephoto Camera — All You Need To Know

‘Didn’t See That Coming…’: Former India Batter Reacts To Shubman Gill’s Snub After India Announce T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

“Hasn’t Really Done Much Wrong”: Social Media Heats Up On Jitesh Sharma’s Snub From T20 World Cup 2026

Maharashtra Minister of Social Justice Glitters the 10th Bhimaanjali with a Galaxy of Classical Music Maestros in Homage to Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

What Is Pentagon 1260H List And Why Are 17 Chinese Tech Companies Targeted By The US?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Pentagon 1260H List And Why Are 17 Chinese Tech Companies Targeted By The US?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Pentagon 1260H List And Why Are 17 Chinese Tech Companies Targeted By The US?
What Is Pentagon 1260H List And Why Are 17 Chinese Tech Companies Targeted By The US?
What Is Pentagon 1260H List And Why Are 17 Chinese Tech Companies Targeted By The US?
What Is Pentagon 1260H List And Why Are 17 Chinese Tech Companies Targeted By The US?

QUICK LINKS