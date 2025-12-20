LIVE TV
Epstein Files: New Documents Refer To Ayurveda And Massage Techniques From India | Report

Newly released Jeffrey Epstein files have revealed references to “massage techniques” and Ayurveda, an ancient Indian healing system, surfaced in official documents. The files were made public following a US law mandating disclosure of previously sealed Epstein-related records.

Published: December 20, 2025 18:29:07 IST

The US Justice Department on Friday released thousands of previously sealed documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The release follows a law signed by US President Donald Trump last month, which mandated that the files be made public within 30 days.

Democrats had led a campaign demanding the disclosure of Epstein-related documents, highlighting the financier’s connections to some of the world’s most influential figures. Trump’s personal friendship with Epstein, which later ended in a public fallout, has added to the political controversy surrounding the files.

Indian Connection In Epstein Files

Among the exhibits, the documents reference “massage techniques” and Ayurveda, a traditional Indian system of natural healing, according to a PTI report.

One section notes, “Many practitioners in the West are now offering massage and other treatments based upon this 5,000-year-old system of natural healing from India.”

Other things include using sesame oil for detoxification purposes.

Epstein Files

The initial tranche of documents contains photos, videos, and investigative records, many of which were heavily redacted. The documents also list several high-profile individuals, including former US President Bill Clinton, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and musicians Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson.

While Congress required the files be released in their entirety by Friday, the Justice Department indicated it could not meet this deadline, prompting criticism from both Democrats and some Republicans for allegedly failing to uphold its legal obligations.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 6:29 PM IST
