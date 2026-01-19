What Is The ‘Victorian Disease’ Scaring Amazon’s UK Warehouse? Why It’s Sparking A Workplace Health Safety Debate | Explained

Amazon has confirmed an outbreak of tuberculosis (TB) at its Coventry fulfilment centre in the UK, triggering alarm among workers’ unions and reigniting debate over workplace health and safety standards.

The bacterial infection often dubbed a “Victorian disease” because of its prevalence in 19th-century Britain has prompted the GMB union to demand a temporary shutdown of the warehouse, which employs nearly 3,000 people.

According to reports, Amazon detected 10 cases of non-contagious TB at the Coventry facility in September 2025. The company says it is working closely with the National Health Service (NHS) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to conduct precautionary screening of employees.

While Amazon insists operations are continuing as normal and no new cases have been identified since, unions and local politicians argue that worker safety must take precedence.

What Is the ‘Victorian Disease’?

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs but can also spread to other parts of the body, including the abdomen, lymph nodes, bones, and nervous system if left untreated.

The illness earned the nickname “Victorian disease” because it was widespread in the 1800s, especially in overcrowded and poorly ventilated living and working conditions.

TB is curable with antibiotics, but untreated cases can become severe and even fatal. Health experts stress that early detection and timely treatment are crucial for recovery and for preventing further spread.

What Happened at Amazon’s Coventry Warehouse?

Amazon confirmed that 10 cases of non-contagious TB were identified at its Coventry fulfilment centre in September 2025. The company said it immediately informed health authorities and launched a screening programme in coordination with the NHS and UKHSA.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company acted “in line with best practice safety procedures” and made all potentially affected employees aware of the situation.

“No additional cases have been identified since, and the site continues to run as normal amid a screening programme being carried out out of an abundance of caution,” the spokesperson said.

Amazon also emphasised that the cases were non-contagious and that the overall risk to public health remains low.

Why Are Unions Demanding a Shutdown?

The GMB union, which represents workers at the Coventry site, has raised serious concerns about multiple TB cases at the warehouse and is calling for an immediate temporary closure.

The union argues that operations should be halted until all safety checks are completed and infection control measures are fully assessed. It has demanded that all 3,000 staff members be sent home on full pay during the screening period.

Union leaders say continuing operations puts workers at unnecessary risk and undermines confidence in Amazon’s workplace safety policies.

What Are Health Authorities Saying?

UK health officials have sought to reassure workers and the public, saying the overall risk remains low.

Dr Roger Gajraj of UKHSA West Midlands said that testing is being offered to workers who may have had close contact with affected individuals.

“TB is fully treatable with antibiotics, and the public health risk is low,” he said, adding that screening is a precautionary step to ensure no further spread.

What Are the Symptoms of Tuberculosis?

According to NHS guidance, TB symptoms can vary depending on which part of the body is affected. Common signs include:

Persistent cough

Tiredness and fatigue

High temperature (fever)

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Night sweats

Latent TB usually does not cause symptoms but can become active later. Medical professionals advise seeking evaluation if symptoms persist, especially after known exposure.

Why Is TB Still a Global Health Concern?

Despite being treatable, TB continues to pose a major public health challenge worldwide.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), tuberculosis claimed over 1.6 million lives in 2021, making it the second deadliest infectious disease globally after COVID-19.

In the UK, TB cases rose by 13.6% in 2024, with nearly 5,500 people testing positive, according to UKHSA data underscoring why outbreaks in large workplaces attract heightened scrutiny.

Political Reaction and Workplace Safety Debate

Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South, criticised Amazon’s decision not to close the warehouse, calling it “outrageous” and accusing the company of treating workers as disposable.

“With multiple confirmed cases on site, the warehouse must be shut down immediately and workers sent home on full pay,” she said. “This is a stark reminder of why the trade union movement was founded in the first place.”

Health concerns raise

As discussions continue between Amazon, health authorities, and unions, the TB outbreak has reignited broader concerns about:

Occupational health standards

Infectious disease monitoring in large workplaces

Employer accountability during health scares

Worker rights and safety protocols

The outcome of the dispute could set a precedent for how major corporations respond to infectious disease risks inside high-density workplaces.

