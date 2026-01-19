Donald Trump Invites Putin To ‘Board Of Peace’ On Post-War Gaza; Kremlin Says Talks With US Likely

On Monday, The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join US President Donald Trump‘s “Board of Peace”, and that Moscow is studying the proposal and hopes for contacts with Washington concerning it.
(This is a breaking news story.)
(With Reuters Inputs)
