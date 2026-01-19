LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Invites Putin To ‘Board Of Peace’ On Post-War Gaza; Kremlin Says Talks With US Likely

Donald Trump Invites Putin To ‘Board Of Peace’ On Post-War Gaza; Kremlin Says Talks With US Likely

Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join 'Board of Peace'.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join 'Board of Peace'. (Photos: X)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join 'Board of Peace'. (Photos: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 19, 2026 15:45:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Invites Putin To ‘Board Of Peace’ On Post-War Gaza; Kremlin Says Talks With US Likely

On Monday, The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join US President Donald Trump‘s “Board of Peace”, and that Moscow is studying the proposal and hopes for contacts with Washington concerning it.

You Might Be Interested In

(This is a breaking news story.)

(With Reuters Inputs)

You Might Be Interested In

ALSO READ: Trump’s Stern Message To Norway After Nobel Snub, Says He “No Longer Feels An Obligation To Think Purely of Peace,” Targets Greenland

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 3:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Board of Peacedonald trumphome-hero-pos-12kremlinvladimir putin

RELATED News

$1 Billion for a Seat: Donald Trump Proposes ‘Board of Peace,’ Invites 60 Nations for Permanent Membership

Trump’s Stern Message To Norway After Nobel Snub, Says He “No Longer Feels An Obligation To Think Purely of Peace,” Targets Greenland

Who Are Kosha Sharma And Tarun Sharma? Indian-Origin Couple ‘Mama K’ And ‘Pop’ Arrested In US For Running Motel-Based Drug, Prostitution Ring

‘Now It Is Time, And It Will Be Done’: Donald Trump’s Fresh Greenland Takeover Warning, Blames Denmark For Ignoring NATO Warnings

Who Is On Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace? Executive Board, Key Members, And Full List Of Invited Global Leaders Including PM Modi

LATEST NEWS

Anthology ‘When Gods Don’t Matter’ unveiled at Jaipur LitFest 2026 by culturist Sundeep Bhutoria

Kishtwar Encounter: Army Suffers Loss In Operation TRASHI-I, Havildar Killed During Heavy Firing

OYO Republic Day Offer: Get Up To 77% Discount While Booking A Stay – Here’s How You Can Save Big

PRISM launches Republic Day sale with 77% savings on OYO hotel bookings

Who Is the Mystery Woman in Govinda’s Life? Sunita Ahuja Speaks Out Accusing Actor Of Cheating As Marriage Hits Rough Patch

Donald Trump Invites Putin To ‘Board Of Peace’ On Post-War Gaza; Kremlin Says Talks With US Likely

Noida Techie Death Case: When Everyone Stepped Back, Delivery Agent Moninder Jumped Into Dark Pit — Meet The Braveheart

WATCH: Viral Video Of Man Urinating At Busy Delhi Metro Station Sparks Outrage, Calls For Strict Action By DMRC

Meet Mangilal: Indore’s ‘Crorepati Beggar’ Who Owns Money Lending Business, Three Houses And A Car With Driver

From Grassroots Worker To 5-Time MLA: Meet Nitin Nabin, BJP President Frontrunner With ₹3 Crore Declared Net Worth

Donald Trump Invites Putin To ‘Board Of Peace’ On Post-War Gaza; Kremlin Says Talks With US Likely

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Invites Putin To ‘Board Of Peace’ On Post-War Gaza; Kremlin Says Talks With US Likely

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Invites Putin To ‘Board Of Peace’ On Post-War Gaza; Kremlin Says Talks With US Likely
Donald Trump Invites Putin To ‘Board Of Peace’ On Post-War Gaza; Kremlin Says Talks With US Likely
Donald Trump Invites Putin To ‘Board Of Peace’ On Post-War Gaza; Kremlin Says Talks With US Likely
Donald Trump Invites Putin To ‘Board Of Peace’ On Post-War Gaza; Kremlin Says Talks With US Likely

QUICK LINKS