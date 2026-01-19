LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump’s Stern Message To Norway After Nobel Snub, Says He “No Longer Feels An Obligation To Think Purely of Peace,” Targets Greenland

After the Nobel peace prize snub, US President Donald Trump wrote to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and targets Greenland again.

Trump has sent a sharply worded letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: January 19, 2026 15:13:30 IST

US President Donald Trump has sent a sharply worded letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre after the Nobel Committee declined to award him the Nobel Peace Prize, declaring that he no longer feels bound to “think purely of Peace” and escalating his push for control of Greenland.

According to a letter obtained by Bloomberg, his message to the Norwegian leader was first reported by a PBS journalist on X and later shared by Trump’s National Security Council with several European governments.

Trump Links Nobel Snub to Shift in Foreign Policy Tone

In the letter, he directly tied the Nobel Committee’s decision to a harder stance on US national interests and territorial ambitions.

“Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace… but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” he wrote, according to Bloomberg.

The US president added that Denmark could not protect Greenland from Russia or China and questioned Copenhagen’s historical claim over the Arctic island.

“The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” he wrote.

Greenland at the Centre of Trump’s Escalating Pressure Campaign

He has repeatedly said he will settle for nothing less than ownership of Greenland, an autonomous territory that remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

In his latest remarks, he accused Denmark of failing to counter what he described as a growing Russian security threat in the Arctic.

Earlier on Sunday, he said Denmark had not done enough to remove the “Russian threat” from Greenland, adding, “Now it is time, and it will be done!!!”

“NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’ Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it,” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Leaders in both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected Trump’s position, insisting the island is not for sale and that Greenlanders do not wish to become part of the United States.

Nobel Medal Controversy Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

Tensions intensified last week after Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado handed her medal to him during a White House meeting.

Trump, who has long claimed he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for resolving multiple conflicts during his second term, accepted the medal, prompting swift clarification from the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

“The Nobel Prize and the laureate are inseparable,” the committee said in a statement. “Even if the medal or diploma later comes into someone else’s possession, this does not alter who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Norway expressed disbelief over the episode, deepening diplomatic unease between Oslo and Washington.

Tariff Threats Add Economic Pressure on Europe

He has also expanded his pressure campaign into the economic arena.

On Saturday, he vowed to impose a wave of escalating tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland.

Turning threats into action, he announced sweeping tariffs on several European countries, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland.

In a Truth Social post, he said the US would impose a 10 per cent tariff on goods imported from those countries starting February 1, 2026, framing the move as a matter of global security.

Europe Pushes Back as Tensions Rise

European leaders have pushed back strongly against Trump’s demands.

Denmark and Greenland’s leadership have reiterated that Greenland is not for sale and that any change in status must reflect the will of Greenlanders.

Diplomatic sources say Trump’s stern message to Norway and his escalating rhetoric on Greenland risk deepening transatlantic tensions at a time when NATO unity is already under strain.

ALSO READ: Who Is On Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace? Executive Board, Key Members, And Full List Of Invited Global Leaders Including PM Modi

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 2:43 PM IST
