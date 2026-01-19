LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Karan Aujla noida accident news BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Karan Aujla noida accident news BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Karan Aujla noida accident news BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Karan Aujla noida accident news BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Karan Aujla noida accident news BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Karan Aujla noida accident news BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Karan Aujla noida accident news BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Karan Aujla noida accident news BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is On Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace? Executive Board, Key Members, And Full List Of Invited Global Leaders Including PM Modi

Who Is On Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace? Executive Board, Key Members, And Full List Of Invited Global Leaders Including PM Modi

US President Donald Trump unveils the Gaza Board of Peace to implement his 20-point plan. Critics say Palestinians are sidelined. The initiative includes global leaders and billionaires overseeing Gaza’s future governance.

Trump launches Gaza “Board of Peace” with global leaders. Photos: X.
Trump launches Gaza “Board of Peace” with global leaders. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 19, 2026 10:13:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is On Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace? Executive Board, Key Members, And Full List Of Invited Global Leaders Including PM Modi

Gaza Board Of Peace: US President Donald Trump has formally announced the framework of the “Board of Peace,” designed to implement his 20-point plan for Gaza. The announcement comes days after US envoy Steve Witkoff launched “phase two” of the United States-brokered initiative aimed at ending Israel’s war on Gaza.

You Might Be Interested In

A White House statement released on Saturday outlined a three-tiered governing structure, with a US-led “Board of Peace” at the top, comprising billionaires and figures with close ties to Israel. Critics argue the framework sidelines Palestinians from key decision-making, effectively reducing their influence over the future governance of Gaza.

Gaza Board Of Peace: Three-Tiered Governance Model

The White House plan establishes a hierarchy consisting of:

You Might Be Interested In

The Board of Peace: The apex body responsible for strategic vision and funding.

The Gaza Executive Board: Focused on regional coordination and oversight.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG):  A Palestinian technocratic administration to handle day-to-day governance.

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has been named High Representative for the Board of Peace, tasked with overseeing the transition from Hamas rule to the new Palestinian administration, which will be led by Ali Shaath, a former Palestinian Authority (PA) deputy minister.

The Gaza Board of Peace: A Corporate Takeover?

The White House describes the Gaza Board of Peace as the “Founding Executive Council,” holding strategic and financial control. President Trump chairs the council and retains veto power.

Key members of the Gaza Board of Peace include:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff

Jared Kushner

Marc Rowan

Ajay Banga

Former British PM Tony Blair

Robert Gabriel Jr.

Leaders Invited For Gaza Board of Peace

Trump has also invited leaders from Egypt, Turkey, and Jordan, along with global figures including Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney. Reports indicate countries contributing at least $1 billion may become permanent members of the council.

Leaders invited to participate in the Board include:

Albanian PM Edi Rama

Argentine President Javier Milei

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Canadian PM Mark Carney

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban

Indian PM Narendra Modi

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Jordanian King Abdullah II

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena

Romanian President Nicusor Dan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Concerns Over Exclusion of Palestinians From Gaza Board Of Peace

While Washington frames this structure as a roadmap for “reconstruction and prosperity,” the exclusion of Palestinians from the top decision-making body has drawn sharp criticism. Experts argue that it resembles a “commercial trusteeship,” prioritizing foreign investment and strategic interests over local governance and sovereignty.

The plan places Palestinians in a technocratic administration, while strategic decisions remain in the hands of foreign politicians, billionaires, and investors.

Gaza-based analyst Iyad al-Qarra criticized the plan, telling Al Jazeera, “Trump treats Gaza not as a homeland, but as a bankrupt company in need of a new board of directors. He has placed the strategic decision-making in the hands of investors and foreign politicians, turning sovereignty into a commercial venture.”

Also Read: Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Gaza ‘Board of Peace,’ Stirring Global Buzz Over Bold Diplomatic Move

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 10:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumpgazaGaza Board of Peacehome-hero-pos-1israelWorld news

RELATED News

Spain Train Accident: 21 Dead, Dozens Injured As Two High-Speed Trains Derail On Madrid–Andalusia Route — How Did It Happen?

‘Touch Khamenei, Face All-Out War’: Iran Issues Dire Warning To US, Official Death Toll From Protests Crosses 5,000

Starmer Holds Explosive Call With Trump As Greenland Tariff Threat Sparks Fresh UK-US Tensions Ahead Of Global Trade Showdown

Syrian Government And Kurdish-Led SDF Agree To Ceasefire, Signaling Fragile Calm After Months of Conflict

Spain Horror: Two High-Speed Trains Derail On Madrid–Andalusia Route, At Least 21 Dead, Many Injured, Chaos Unfolds

LATEST NEWS

‘Mujhe Pata Hai Kisi Ne…’: Parag Tyagi Makes Shocking Black Magic Claim Six Months After Shefali Jariwala’s Sudden Death

‘Taken The Team To New Lows’: Fans Slam Gautam Gambhir On Social Media After New Zealand Shock India In Home Series

Who Is On Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace? Executive Board, Key Members, And Full List Of Invited Global Leaders Including PM Modi

Reliance Share Price Slips After RIL Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Retail Segment Drags Performance

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Sets Deadline For Bangladesh To Resolve Participation Row, Warns They Could Lose Spot To THIS European Team

‘This Is Why Women…’: Rapper Ms Gori Alleges Silencing After Parul Gulati Defends Karan Aujla in Affair Row, Says Public Backlash Is ‘Disappointing’

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Weak Global Cues; IT And Banking Stocks Lead Early Gains Amid Global Jitters

No Barricades, No Lights, No Action: How Official Apathy Turned Noida Road Into A Death Trap For 27-Year-Old Techie – Family Speaks Out

Stocks to Watch Today: RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bk, BHEL, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Coking Coal, Poonawalla, RVNL Indosolar in focus

‘Hamari Chutney Ban Jaati’: Aasif Sheikh Recalls Shocking Accident That Nearly Killed Him and Ravi Kishan on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Set

Who Is On Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace? Executive Board, Key Members, And Full List Of Invited Global Leaders Including PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is On Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace? Executive Board, Key Members, And Full List Of Invited Global Leaders Including PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is On Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace? Executive Board, Key Members, And Full List Of Invited Global Leaders Including PM Modi
Who Is On Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace? Executive Board, Key Members, And Full List Of Invited Global Leaders Including PM Modi
Who Is On Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace? Executive Board, Key Members, And Full List Of Invited Global Leaders Including PM Modi
Who Is On Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace? Executive Board, Key Members, And Full List Of Invited Global Leaders Including PM Modi

QUICK LINKS