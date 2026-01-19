Who Is On Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace? Executive Board, Key Members, And Full List Of Invited Global Leaders Including PM Modi

Gaza Board Of Peace: US President Donald Trump has formally announced the framework of the “Board of Peace,” designed to implement his 20-point plan for Gaza. The announcement comes days after US envoy Steve Witkoff launched “phase two” of the United States-brokered initiative aimed at ending Israel’s war on Gaza.

A White House statement released on Saturday outlined a three-tiered governing structure, with a US-led “Board of Peace” at the top, comprising billionaires and figures with close ties to Israel. Critics argue the framework sidelines Palestinians from key decision-making, effectively reducing their influence over the future governance of Gaza.

Gaza Board Of Peace: Three-Tiered Governance Model

The White House plan establishes a hierarchy consisting of:

The Board of Peace: The apex body responsible for strategic vision and funding.

The Gaza Executive Board: Focused on regional coordination and oversight.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG): A Palestinian technocratic administration to handle day-to-day governance.

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has been named High Representative for the Board of Peace, tasked with overseeing the transition from Hamas rule to the new Palestinian administration, which will be led by Ali Shaath, a former Palestinian Authority (PA) deputy minister.

The Gaza Board of Peace: A Corporate Takeover?

The White House describes the Gaza Board of Peace as the “Founding Executive Council,” holding strategic and financial control. President Trump chairs the council and retains veto power.

Key members of the Gaza Board of Peace include:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff

Jared Kushner

Marc Rowan

Ajay Banga

Former British PM Tony Blair

Robert Gabriel Jr.

Leaders Invited For Gaza Board of Peace

Trump has also invited leaders from Egypt, Turkey, and Jordan, along with global figures including Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney. Reports indicate countries contributing at least $1 billion may become permanent members of the council.

Leaders invited to participate in the Board include:

Albanian PM Edi Rama

Argentine President Javier Milei

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Canadian PM Mark Carney

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban

Indian PM Narendra Modi

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Jordanian King Abdullah II

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena

Romanian President Nicusor Dan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Concerns Over Exclusion of Palestinians From Gaza Board Of Peace

While Washington frames this structure as a roadmap for “reconstruction and prosperity,” the exclusion of Palestinians from the top decision-making body has drawn sharp criticism. Experts argue that it resembles a “commercial trusteeship,” prioritizing foreign investment and strategic interests over local governance and sovereignty.

The plan places Palestinians in a technocratic administration, while strategic decisions remain in the hands of foreign politicians, billionaires, and investors.

Gaza-based analyst Iyad al-Qarra criticized the plan, telling Al Jazeera, “Trump treats Gaza not as a homeland, but as a bankrupt company in need of a new board of directors. He has placed the strategic decision-making in the hands of investors and foreign politicians, turning sovereignty into a commercial venture.”

