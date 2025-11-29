Why Did The US Skip G20 Summit In South Africa? Trump Has An Answer- What Is His Issue With South Africa? Explained

US President Donald Trump has finally explained why the United States chose to skip the G20 Summit in South Africa, citing alleged human rights abuses against white South Africans. His statements have sparked international debate and drawn sharp responses from South African officials.

Trump’s Claim: Human Rights Abuses Against Afrikaners

In a lengthy post on social media platform X, President Donald Trump accused South Africa of ignoring what he described as “horrific human rights abuses” against Afrikaners and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers.

“The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa because the South African government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific human rights abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers,” Trump wrote. “To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them.”

"The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa, because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers. To put it more bluntly, they are…"







Trump argued that the situation was severe enough to justify the U.S. boycott of the summit in Johannesburg, marking the first G20 meeting ever held on African soil.

The G20 Boycott and Disinvitation

The United States was the only G20 member to boycott the South Africa summit. While a U.S. representative attended the gathering in a ceremonial capacity as the host of the 2026 G20 in Miami, Trump himself did not participate.

Following the summit, Trump announced that South Africa would not receive an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in Miami, Florida. He cited Pretoria’s refusal to formally hand over the G20 Presidency to the U.S. representative who attended the closing ceremony.

“At my direction, South Africa will not be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20,” Trump wrote. “South Africa has demonstrated to the world they are not a country worthy of membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately.”

Reports suggest that the U.S. may attempt to replace South Africa with a Central European country, possibly Poland, for the 2026 G20, signaling a push for ideologically aligned membership.

What Is Trump’s Issue with South Africa?

Trump’s grievances primarily center on his repeated claims of a “white genocide” in South Africa. He alleges that white farmers, particularly Afrikaners, are being targeted, with farms confiscated and killings left unaddressed by the government.

Earlier this year, Trump even offered white South Africans special refugee status in the U.S., prioritizing them for immigration, citing this perceived persecution. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, born in South Africa, has also amplified similar claims about a white genocide, despite strong refutations from South African authorities.

Trump has accused the global media, including outlets like The New York Times, of ignoring the issue. “Perhaps, worst of all, the soon-to-be-out-of-business New York Times and the Fake News Media won’t issue a word against this genocide,” he wrote.

Facts vs. Claims: Experts Debunk Allegations

Experts and analysts have repeatedly dismissed Trump’s claims of a targeted campaign against white South Africans.

Gareth Newham, head of a justice and violence prevention program at the Institute for Security Studies in South Africa, said, “If there was any evidence of either a genocide or targeted violence against any group based on ethnicity, we would be among the first to raise the alarm.”

According to South African police statistics, while white farmers have been victims of violent crime, they account for less than 1% of the country’s more than 27,000 annual murders. In 2024, only 44 murders occurred in farming communities nationwide, and just eight victims were farmers. The overwhelming majority of attacks in rural areas are driven by robbery, not racial targeting.

Anthony Kaziboni, a senior researcher at the University of Johannesburg, echoed this assessment, emphasizing that there is no state-sponsored campaign to eliminate a racial group. “The primary motive remains robbery, sometimes coupled with extreme violence,” he said.

What did South Africa say?

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called Trump’s comments “regrettable” but emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation.

“The summit produced a declaration that affirmed the indisputable strength and value of multilateralism in response to the most pressing challenges facing the world,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa previously pushed back against the genocide allegations during a meeting at the White House, pointing out that the presence of white South Africans such as golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen disproved claims of a systemic extermination.

Trade and Diplomatic Implications

The fallout from Trump’s claims and the U.S. boycott has economic and diplomatic ramifications. South Africa counts the United States as its second-largest trading partner after China, with trade valued at around $26.2 billion in 2024. U.S. aid to South Africa has also increased, from $441 million in 2023 to $581 million in 2024.

Trump’s decision to halt payments and subsidies, alongside the G20 disinvitation, could escalate tensions and affect bilateral relations.

Trump’s decision not only highlights his personal grievances with South Africa but also raises questions about the credibility of U.S. engagement in global multilateral forums. With the 2026 G20 Summit set for Miami, all eyes will be on whether South Africa is officially replaced and how the Trump administration continues to frame its foreign policy toward Pretoria.

