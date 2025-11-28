Who Is Andriy Yermak? Why Did He Step Down As Volodymyr Zelensky’s Chief Of Staff Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions? What We Know So Far

Andriy Yermak, the influential chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has resigned amid a widening corruption probe, raising questions about Ukraine’s leadership during a critical period of Russia-Ukraine tensions. The announcement came shortly after Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies raided Yermak’s apartment as part of an investigation into a $100-million kickback scheme involving the country’s strategic energy sector.

Zelenskyy Appeals for Concentration on Ukraine’s Defense

In the video address, President Zelenskyy confirmed the resignation of Yermak and said that this was part of the “reset” necessary in the presidential office to keep Ukraine focused on defence. Zelensky praised Yermak’s dedication to the country’s diplomatic efforts, including high-level peace negotiations and prisoner exchanges, but stressed the need to avoid distractions during ongoing security and diplomatic challenges.

From Film Producer to Ukraine’s “Green Cardinal”

Yermak, 54, is widely regarded as the second-most powerful figure in Ukraine after Zelenskyy. A former film producer and intellectual property lawyer, he became a close confidant of Zelenskyy during the latter’s media career and joined his political team in 2019. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Yermak has been at the core of Ukraine’s wartime leadership, overseeing foreign policy, intelligence coordination, and peace talks. His influence earned him nicknames such as Ukraine’s “Green Cardinal” and “de facto vice-president.”

Divisive Figure in Kyiv’s Politics

But despite his prominence, Yermak has long been a polarizing figure in Kyiv, where critics accuse him of centralizing power in his own hands, controlling access to the president, and freezing out officials who deviate from Zelenskyy’s line. Public opinion reflects this tension, with polls consistently showing significant distrust toward Yermak among Ukrainian citizens.

Impact on Peace Talks and US Relations

The timing of his resignation places additional pressure on Zelenskyy’s government as Ukraine works its way through complicated peace negotiations with the US, while also fighting against continuous Russian offensives. Discussions in which Ukraine, the US, Russia, and European partners have all engaged have slowed over recent days, with Russia demanding territorial concessions that Yermak had previously rejected out of hand. Meanwhile, according to Zelenskyy, US-related diplomatic efforts would continue under the military, intelligence, and diplomatic teams.

EU Supports Anti-Corruption Efforts

The European Union expressed support for Ukraine’s anti-corruption investigations, underlining that the need for accountability did not diminish with wartime pressures. Zelenskyy said the resignation of Yermak will help “preserve internal strength” and prevent anyone from doubting unity and resolve in Ukraine. Kyiv is already holding consultations for a replacement, against the backdrop of both political turbulence and growing military threats from Russia.

