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Home > Entertainment News > Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review: Jaafar Jackson Shines in Emotional Biopic That Explores Fame, Trauma But an Incomplete Story?

Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review: Jaafar Jackson Shines in Emotional Biopic That Explores Fame, Trauma But an Incomplete Story?

Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review: The film focuses a lot on the larger-than-life image of Michael Jackson including his child prodigy who gave the world iconic songs like Billie Jean, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, and Black or White, and created Thriller.

Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review. Photo: X
Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 23, 2026 12:35:30 IST

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Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review: Jaafar Jackson Shines in Emotional Biopic That Explores Fame, Trauma But an Incomplete Story?

Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review: The much-awaited Michael Jackson biopic arrives with high expectations, bringing together a strong cast including Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo. Directed by Antonie Fuqua, this 2 hour 10-minute musical biographical journey dives into the life of the King of Pop, exploring his rise to global fame, inner struggles, and emotional complexities. While the film shines in its performances and music but it raises questions about leaving out some of the most controversial chapters of his life, making it both powerful and incomplete. 

Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review

The film focuses a lot on the larger-than-life image of Michael Jackson including his child prodigy who gave the world iconic songs like Billie Jean, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, and Black or White, and created Thriller. The songs which are still among best-selling albums. But instead of just showing his hit songs, director Antoine Fuqua also focuses on his personal life to show his fans who was the global star in real, and how emotionally he was affected by a tough childhood that had more pressure and control than love.

The movie also shows his journey from his early days in Gary, Indiana with The Jackson 5 to becoming a solo star with Off the Wall and then reaching worldwide fame with Thriller. It also touches on his health issues like vitiligo and lupus, along with the physical changes that constantly kept him in the spotlight and media discussions. 

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Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review: Why Fans Says it’s Incomplete Story 

The film clearly avoids some of the most controversial parts of Michael Jackson’s life, especially the child abuse allegations and the legal cases that followed, including the 2005 trial in Santa Maria where he was found not guilty. 

These missing parts are hard to ignore because they played a big role in shaping how people saw him in his last years. 

There are reports that a second film might cover these issues, but in this part, their absence makes the story feel incomplete on purpose. Also, one noticeable thing is that Janet Jackson is not shown in the film.

Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review: Jaafar Jackson Shines in Biopic 

At the heart of the film is Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, making his debut. His performance doesn’t feel like he’s just copying Michael, it feels like he truly becomes him. 

From the voice to the dance moves, everything feels natural. The film also mixes Jaafar’s voice with original recordings, especially in big musical scenes, making it feel like the past and present come together. 

But Jaagar is even better in the emotional, quiet scenes. He shows Michael as someone who never really grows up, like a “man-child” inspired by the idea of Peter Pan. His love for exotic animals is shown not as strange behavior but as something that helped him cope. Jaagar excellently captures his both sides of Michael being both magic and sadness. 

Also Read: Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Breaks Records with 53 Million Views, Becomes Most Watched Stand-Up Special on YouTube 

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Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review: Jaafar Jackson Shines in Emotional Biopic That Explores Fame, Trauma But an Incomplete Story?

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Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review: Jaafar Jackson Shines in Emotional Biopic That Explores Fame, Trauma But an Incomplete Story?
Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review: Jaafar Jackson Shines in Emotional Biopic That Explores Fame, Trauma But an Incomplete Story?
Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review: Jaafar Jackson Shines in Emotional Biopic That Explores Fame, Trauma But an Incomplete Story?
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