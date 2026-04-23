Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Breaks Records with 53 Million Views, Becomes Most Watched Stand-Up Special on YouTube

Samay Raina’s Record-Breaking YouTube Milestone

Comedian Samay Raina has created history with his latest stand-up special, Still Alive, which has crossed 53 million views on YouTube. Released on April 7, 2026, the one-hour special is now considered the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy special globally on a single upload.

The response was immediate and massive. Within the first 24 hours alone, the video garnered over 22 million views, setting the tone for its record-breaking journey. The numbers reflect not just popularity but also the strong anticipation around Raina’s return.

A Comeback After Controversy

The special marks Raina’s return after the controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia and the now-deleted show India’s Got Latent. The issue had triggered widespread backlash, with multiple FIRs filed and strong reactions both online and offline.

In Still Alive, Raina directly addresses the situation, sharing his side of the story through humor and reflection. He also explains why he decided to remove all episodes of the show from YouTube, offering audiences a clearer understanding of the events.

Personal Stories That Connected With Audiences

What sets Still Alive apart is its emotional depth. Alongside comedy, Raina speaks about his childhood experiences, including bullying, his Kashmiri Pandit identity, and mental health struggles.

These personal elements have helped the special resonate with a wide audience. Instead of relying only on punchlines, Raina blends storytelling with humor, creating a more relatable and impactful performance.

A Strong Bond With His Audience

Raina described Still Alive as the most honest work of his career. He credited his audience for standing by him during difficult times and contributing to the success of the special.

This connection is evident in the overwhelming response online. Fans have praised the special for its authenticity, calling it both entertaining and meaningful.

What’s Next for Samay Raina?

In a surprising move, Raina also announced the second season of India’s Got Latent during the special. This signals a fresh start and shows his intent to move forward despite past challenges.

At the same time, Ranveer Allahbadia has been sharing his own perspective through social media, focusing on personal growth and ignoring negativity. Both creators appear to be entering a new phase in their careers.

A Defining Moment in Indian Digital Comedy

With Still Alive, Samay Raina has not only achieved a major global record but also reshaped his public image. The special stands as proof that even after controversy, strong storytelling and audience connection can drive massive success.

It is now one of the biggest digital comedy moments of 2026, setting a new benchmark for stand-up specials on YouTube.