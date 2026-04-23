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Home > Education News > JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Fees, Eligibility Details

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Fees, Eligibility Details

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has opened JEE Advanced 2026 registration.

JEE Advanced 2026
JEE Advanced 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 23, 2026 12:33:58 IST

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JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Fees, Eligibility Details

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has begun JEE Advanced 2026 registration for all the students who have qualified as per JEE Main 2026 results. The application form is now available on jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced is the entrance test for admission to the renowned Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and only those candidates who are eligible can apply within the allotted time window.

What is the last date for JEE Advanced 2026 registration

The JEE Advanced 2026 application form can be submitted till 02-May-2026. The application fee can be paid till 04-May-2026.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process in advance to avoid any last-minute glitch in the website or website congestion.

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Where can I apply for JEE Advanced 2026 registration

JEE Advanced 2026 registration needs to be done online through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can log in with their JEE Main 2026 application number and password and access the JEE Advanced application portal.

How to fill JEE Advanced 2026 application form

Candidates can follow the below procedure and complete the application process of JEE Advanced 2026:

  • Visit the JEE Advanced official website.
  • Click the JEE Advanced 2026 registration link
  • Log in using JEE Main credentials
  • Fill in personal, academic and contact details
  • Upload photographs, signature and category certificate (in case of SC/ST and OBC).
  • Make online payment of application fee

Candidates should download and save their confirmation page for future reference.

Who is eligible for JEE Advanced 2026

In order to appear for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination, candidates should be the following: Be among the top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Main 2026 or clear the cutoff. Be born after or on October 1, 2001 (with relaxed criteria for the categories). Be a past Class 12 in 2025/2026 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Only candidates who satisfy all the eligibility criteria can apply for the exam.

What is the application fee for JEE Advanced 2026

The application fee for JEE Advanced 2026 is as follows: Rs 3200 for unreserved and Rs 1600 for female/SC/ST/PwD. The application fee should be paid online before the deadline to complete the registration process.

When will JEE Advanced 2026 exam be conducted

The JEE Advanced 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2026. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted every year for admission to IITs and is among the toughest exams for admission to engineering in India.

What to do after JEE Advanced registration

After the registration process candidates must frequently check the official website for the admit card, exam instructions and other important details. Candidates must carefully verify all the information before submitting, as it can create problems later in the admission process.

Now that the registration has opened, candidates who qualify should complete the process as soon as possible and start preparing for the upcoming exam.

Also Read: KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults. nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

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Tags: JEE AdvancedJEE Advanced 2026 application formJEE Advanced 2026 last dateJEE Advanced 2026 registrationJEE Advanced registration

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JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Fees, Eligibility Details

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JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Fees, Eligibility Details
JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Fees, Eligibility Details
JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Fees, Eligibility Details
JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Fees, Eligibility Details

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