Why Old Photos Are No Longer Accepted In US Immigration Applications

The United States has decided to strictly restrict the use of old photographs in immigration applications with the objective of doubling the identity and negating fraud. In the new policy, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) narrows the reuse of already collected photographs to a maximum of three years and completely bans self-submitted images.

These immediate-effect revised rules apply to all requests for immigration benefits filed on or after December 12, 2025, and are a significant pullback from pandemic-era flexibilities that allowed reuse of photographs far older.

What is the new USCIS photo policy?

Under the new guidance, USCIS will only reuse a previously collected photograph if no more than 36 months (three years) have elapsed since the image was captured during a Biometric Services Appointment (BSA) or by another authorized method when an applicant submits a new immigration form.

If the applicant’s photograph on record is more than three years old, USCIS may schedule that applicant for a new biometric appointment to capture a new image. Most importantly, the agency has also made it clear that photographs sent directly by the applicants themselves will not be accepted under any conditions.

Going forward, only photographs captured by USCIS or authorized service providers will be considered valid for use on immigration documents.

Why Did the US Bar Old Photos?

USCIS explained that the policy change is driven by growing concerns about identity fraud, document integrity, and national security. The agency has claimed that changes in physical appearance could be substantial over long periods, making older photographs unreliable for accurate identification and screening.

“Our previous policies undermined the department’s ability to verify, identify and properly screen foreign nationals,” said USCIS in a statement that explained the change. In the worst cases, secure immigration documents were issued using photographs that had been taken up to 22 years earlier by the time the document expired.

“Threats are evolving, and so are our screening and vetting processes,” it said, noting the need for more current and robust biometric information.

Flexibility in the Pandemic Era and Beyond

The seeds of that earlier flexibility, however, began with the Covid-19 pandemic, as USCIS allowed reuse of previously collected photographs to minimize in-person visits to application support centers. This was so that immigration services could keep running while minimizing public health risks.

During this time, age-related calculations, rather than the actual date taken, were sometimes applied to applicants, allowing the reuse of photographs. Consequently, some security documents contained photographs that were taken several decades previously.

After pandemic restrictions eased, USCIS tried to tighten the rules in September of 2024, restricting photo reuse to no more than 10 years for most applicants – with even shorter limits for younger people. But now the agency says those measures did not go far enough.

Why the Three-Year Standard should be in focus?

The new 36-month rule replaces the earlier, more complex system that required officials to calculate both the age of a photograph and the validity period of a secure document. USCIS says the uniform three-year standard simplifies the process while ensuring photographs remain recent, accurate, and reliable.

The agency also retains full discretion to require a new photograph in any case-even if an existing image falls within the three-year window-making photo reuse no longer automatic.

Self-Submitted Photos No Longer Accepted

The most important change in the new policy is that it refuses all self-submitted photographs. USCIS said that allowing applicants to submit their own images posed risks related to manipulation, misrepresentation, and inconsistent quality.

Limiting acceptable images to those captured during official biometric appointments or authorized processes allows the agency to ensure a higher standard of identity verification and document security.

Certain forms in the immigration process will still require new biometrics, including a new photo, regardless of when the applicant’s picture was last taken. Those are as follows:

Form N-400 – Application for Naturalization

Form N-600 – Application for Certificate of Citizenship

Form I-90 – Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card

I-485 Form – Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status

For such applications, USCIS always includes biometric appointments.

Broader Shift in US Immigration Policy

The revised photograph policy is part of a larger trend in the US immigration system, where procedural safeguards are tightened as in-person services return to pre-pandemic norms. USCIS said the changes align with Department of Homeland Security priorities to modernise screening and address vulnerabilities in identity documents.

The agency hopes to restore confidence in the integrity of U.S. immigration documents while adapting to evolving security threats by ending longstanding flexibilities and setting stricter biometric standards.

What Applicants Need to Know

People who intend to file immigration forms should expect biometric appointments in case their photograph on record is more than three years old. USCIS has warned that reliance on older photographs could delay processing and result in additional appointments.

With this policy in place, it sends a very strong message that recent, accurate, and verified photographs are the future in US immigration screening.

