Best Bollywood Celebrity Couple Outfits of 2025 – Fashion Lessons You Can Steal

It’s that time of the year, and all we are talking about is who wore what, the best celebrity looks, and all things fashion, among other things. And obviously, we couldn’t leave Bollywood celebrity couples behind, could we? So, we’ve put together some of the top celebrity couple fashion looks of the year, and the fashion lessons you can steal from them.

From picking out the classic pieces to understanding how to style colours and get a better understanding of fabrics and patterns, there’s so much to take inspiration from. Let’s dive right in?

6 Times Celebrity Couple Looks Were Fashion Lessons

From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, there’s so much to draw inspiration from when it comes to celebrity couples and their outfits. So, as we wrap up 2025, here are some of our favourite Bollywood celeb couple looks and fashion lessons they taught us.

While we have some desi looks that sure made headlines, there are some basic casual looks that can easily be styled and upstyled, for that matter.

1.⁠ ⁠Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor





For their Christmas party this year, Alia and Ranbir not only served looks, but they also taught a lesson – sometimes, going the classic way is good. While Alia opted for a red halter neck dress with a thigh slit, Ranbir styled all black, and the leather jacket sure took the cake away. They both kept it classic and stuck to the idea of elevated basics in the perfectly fashionable way.

2.⁠ ⁠Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh





Ranveer and Deepika are that celebrity couple whose fashion looks always make a noise, and when they step out as a couple, they always grab headlines, and rightly so. Their Diwali 2025 look was truly one that made headlines since their photos went viral with their daughter Dua.

They all wore Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and while it was a completely stylish look for all three of them, we know how traditionals always bring out the best, isn’t it? And this time, the fashion lesson they served was how every desi look just needs one statement piece when pairing it with something more subtle like DP and Ranveer did. Ranveer’s necklace and DP’s jhumkas elevate their entire look, making it a great festive fit.

3.⁠ ⁠Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma







Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma always serve airport looks, and this one’s no different. Casual pants with a loose shirt and a cap are always the right way to go for men, while women can always amp things up with jeans, a shirt and a pair of sunnies. Optionally, a stylish tote also makes the look more stylish.

Like Virat, you can opt for a colour scheme and keep it neutral, or add a pop of colour just like Anushka did with your fans or shirt.

4.⁠ ⁠Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif







If you are looking to twin, then this could be just the inspiration you could use because nothing speaks fashion like black, doesn’t it? Katrina Kaif shows us how even a simple dress can make a fashion statement if you just pick some textures or prints and patterns, and the silhouette obviously elevates the entire look.

Vicky, meanwhile, kept it all black, with the cap and sunnies making the overall look a smart one, instead of looking like it’s the same old same old.

5.⁠ ⁠Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Desi doesn’t need to be all things OTT, and sometimes, it is the simplicity of things that works the best, and one of the internet’s favourite Bollywood couples, Sonakshi and Zaheer, prove that just right.

Sonakshi opted for a blue kaftan style dress with some subtle prints and did her makeup just right, making it a great fit for casual festive fits. Also, her earrings further add to the overall look, doesn’t it? Zaheer, meanwhile, styled the classic jeans with a short kurta and gave away the perfect style inspiration for men who like a hint of desi to their fits.

6. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani





Sidharth and Kiara have always been one of the most good-looking celebrity couples in Bollywood, and their sense of fashion never fails us. This Diwali look of theirs is proof that a pop of colour is always a good choice, and yellow seemed like a good choice, clearly.

While Kiara styled an overall yellow anarkali with a stunning dupatta that elevated the fit, Sidhart paired white pyjama with a yellow kurta, and it’s a go-to style for men, always.

And that was all about Bollywood celebrity couples and their best looks of 2025 that were quite the style inspiration. You can choose to take inspo from them or simply recreate simple looks that always work.