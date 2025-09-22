LIVE TV
Home > Finance > LVS Finance Ltd. Empowers Individuals and Businesses with Comprehensive Loan Solutions

LVS Finance Ltd. Empowers Individuals and Businesses with Comprehensive Loan Solutions

LVS Finance Ltd. Empowers Individuals and Businesses with Comprehensive Loan Solutions

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 13:42:09 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 22:  LVS Finance Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering individuals and businesses across India by offering a wide range of flexible and affordable loan solutions. With a strong focus on transparency, customer satisfaction, and timely disbursal, the company continues to set new benchmarks in the financial services sector.

Comprehensive Loan Solutions

LVS Finance Ltd. provides all types of loans, including:

  • Business Loan

  • Home Loan

  • Mortgage Loan

  • Project Loan

  • Property Loan

  • Instruction Loan

  • Builder Loan

  • Hotel Loan

  • NPA Loan

  • Secured and Unsecured Loans

No CIBIL required, agents are welcome.

From home loans to business expansion loans, mortgage funding, project financing, and professional loans, LVS Finance Ltd. caters to both secured and unsecured options, ensuring every customer finds the right financial support. Specialized offerings include doctor loans, hotel loans, builder loans, and NPA loans.

Key Benefits of LVS Finance Loan Products

  • Reasonable Interest Rate: Flat 5% per annum, which keeps repayments easy to predict and affordable.
  • Fast Approvals: Eligibility intimation in 4–5 working days, to ensure timely funds.
  • Flexible Tenure: Repayment tenure between 1 year and 20 years.
  • Large Loan Amounts: ₹1 lakh to ₹100 crores and more, for both individuals and businesses.
  • Less Documentation: Smooth process for easy access to funds.
  • Pan-India Reach: Assisting clients throughout India with a robust legal and regulatory system.

LVS Finance Ltd. Empowers Individuals and Businesses with Comprehensive Loan Solutions

Building Trust Through Experience

With over 18 years of experience in financial planning and risk management, LVS Finance Ltd. has successfully helped millions achieve their goals. The company has disbursed loans to over:

  • 60 lakh home loan clients

  • 10 lakh business loan clients

  • Countless others across various categories

Testimonials highlight the company’s responsive service, transparent dealings, and customer-first approach.

“At LVS Finance Ltd., we believe in fair dealing and simple solutions to big financial needs. Our goal is to help individuals and businesses achieve their aspirations without unnecessary hurdles,” said a company spokesperson.

Opportunities for Agents and Partners

LVS Finance Ltd. welcomes DMA/DSA/Sub-DSA agents, offering attractive commission structures and growth opportunities. This further extends the company’s reach, ensuring accessibility of services across India.

About LVS Finance Ltd.

Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, LVS Finance Ltd. is a leading financial services company offering end-to-end loan solutions. The company’s portfolio includes:

  • Salary Loans

  • Personal Loans

  • Business Loans

  • Home Loans

  • Project Loans

  • Mortgage Loans

Backed by its ISO 9001:2008 certification, LVS Finance Ltd. is committed to delivering fair, transparent, and customer-focused services.

For Media Enquiries, Please Contact:

LVS Finance Ltd.
396, Civil Lines, Rani Jhansi Road, Ludhiana, Punjab – 141001

Email: info@lvsfinanceltd.com
Phone: +91 70788 73060 | +91 96348 02180
Website: www.lvsfinanceltd.com

Disclaimer: Loan information is provided for general purposes only and does not constitute financial or legal advice. Terms and eligibility are determined solely by the lending institution. Borrowers should review all documents carefully and seek professional advice before making decisions.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: press-release-pnn

LVS Finance Ltd. Empowers Individuals and Businesses with Comprehensive Loan Solutions

