Home > Health > 8 Best Foods to Eat for Period Cramps and Pain Relief

8 Best Foods to Eat for Period Cramps and Pain Relief

Period cramps can be painful, but certain foods help reduce inflammation, relax muscles, and ease discomfort naturally. From leafy greens and bananas to fatty fish, nuts, and herbal teas, these nutrient-rich options provide relief while supporting overall menstrual health. Adding them to your diet may make periods more manageable.

8 Best Foods to Eat for Period Cramps and Pain Relief

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 23, 2025 12:46:22 IST

Periods can be rough especially when cramps and other discomforts seem to be center stage every month. If you have ever thought about trying to naturally soothe that annoying pain, you are not alone. The food you eat can actually affect how you feel, particularly during your period. Some foods have some healing powers in them that can help you feel better. Some foods are energizing and can help your mood when you need it most. In this article we will discuss eight of the best foods to give some relief and comfort during menstruation– simple and delicious foods that will nourish your body and ease discomfort naturally. You will be surprised at how much the food you eat can help ease discomfort and even turn those hard days into something more manageable and enjoyable. 
1.  Leafy Greens- Spinach and kale, for example are high in magnesium which assists in relaxing the muscles of the uterus. Leafy greens also help replenish iron lost during menstruation and help fight fatigue and weakness.  
2. Fatty Fish and Omega-3s – Salmon, sardines and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fats. These fats have anti-inflammatory properties which work by calming prostaglandins (hormone-like chemicals causing painful contractions of the uterus), which is why they’re helpful during menstruation. 
3. Bananas and Citrus – Bananas, which are high in potassium, assist the body in regulating muscle contractions and relieving cramps. Citrus fruits (such as oranges) are high in vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron and enhances immune function during menstruation. 
4. Nuts and Seeds – Nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds). Nuts and seeds are a great source of magnesium, vitamin E and healthy fats which help relax muscles as well as lessen pain symptoms.  
5. Ginger and Turmeric – Both spices (ginger and turmeric) boast strong anti-inflammatory compounds. Ginger can also help relieve nausea that accompanies menstruation. Turmeric’s anti-inflammation properties come from its active compound, curcumin, which may help relieve cramps. 
6. Dark Chocolate – Dark chocolate contains antioxidants and magnesium which can help relax muscles and can also improve your mood. The healthiest dark chocolate is the highest cocoa percentage. 
7. Herbal Teas – Herbal teas (chamomile and peppermint) have natural muscle-relaxing and anti-inflammatory remedies that soothe menstrual pain.
8. Whole Grains – Foods that provide your body with complex carbohydrates, like oatmeal and brown rice, stimulate the release of serotonin. Serotonin is a mood-lifting neurotransmitter that also reduces pain perception. 

Adding these foods into your diet can help to alleviate period cramps, as well as improve general comfort during your monthly period features. Staying hydrated, in addition to avoiding processed foods, caffeine and excess salt, can also help provide additional alleviation.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for medical advice. Dietary changes may ease mild period discomfort, but severe or persistent pain should be discussed with a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

8 Best Foods to Eat for Period Cramps and Pain Relief

