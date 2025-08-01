Home > Health > Pumpkin Seeds vs Meat: Which Has More Protein in One Serving?

Pumpkin seeds are gaining popularity as a plant-based protein source—but can they really rival meat in protein content per serving? This article compares the protein levels in pumpkin seeds versus meat, breaks down nutritional benefits, and helps you decide which fits your diet best. Ideal for vegetarians, vegans, and fitness enthusiasts exploring alternative protein options.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 1, 2025 11:07:46 IST

When thinking about eating more protein, people often think about more meat, but where do pumpkin seeds (and other plant foods) fit in? In this article, we explore the protein sources and benefits of each. 

Pumpkin Seeds Protein

Pumpkin seeds are a great snack with a very powerful health profile. A 28-gram (1 oz) of pumpkin seeds has 5-7 grams of protein from 28 grams of pumpkin seeds (yes that’s about 19 grams of protein/100 g of pumpkin seeds!). Pumpkin seeds have healthy fat, fibre, magnesium, and iron which makes them a very nutrient-dense snack (nutrient-dense foods are good for your health; especially if you’re vegan or vegetarian, nutrient-dense foods are very important for your health).

Meat Protein

More typically, foods like chicken breast (or other types of meat) are considered great protein sources. In fact, one regular serving of cooked meat (3 ounces or 85 grams) provides about 21 to 26 total grams of protein- and although this is a lot when compared to the same 1 ounce serving of pumpkin seeds, that are usually indicated as complete protein containing the essential amino acids that the human body needs to consume. 

Which Source of Protein is Best?  

If you’re talking protein, meat has more protein (per serving) and tends to be better absorbed by the body. Pumpkin seeds are a great plant-based protein source that does contain some fibre and nutrients.  

To conclude, if you want to put the most protein into one serving, meat is probably your best option. That being said, it’s not like pumpkin seeds are bad for your as a plant-based option; it depends on your eating habits and aversions.

 This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical or nutritional advice. Always consult a certified healthcare or nutrition professional before making significant dietary changes.

