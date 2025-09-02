LIVE TV
Home > Health > From Greens to Grains: 7 Foods To Eat More Of Once You Turn 40

From Greens to Grains: 7 Foods To Eat More Of Once You Turn 40

After 40, nutrition plays a key role in healthy aging. Adding leafy greens, berries, fatty fish, nuts, whole grains, yoghurt, and olive oil can help maintain energy, support heart and bone health, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

From Greens to Grains: 7 Foods To Eat More Of Once You Turn 40

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 2, 2025 10:33:33 IST

Turning 40 is often considered a milestone in life, but it also comes with changes in metabolism, bone density, and overall nutritional needs. As the body ages, it requires more targeted nutrients to support heart health, brain function, and energy levels. By including the right foods in your daily meals, you can stay healthier, stronger, and more active well into the future. Here are seven foods you should eat more of after 40:

 

Leafy Greens

You can add vegetables such as spinach, kale, and broccoli as they are rich in calcium, vitamin K, and antioxidants. These nutrients strengthen bones, reduce the risk of osteoporosis, and improve cardiovascular health.

 

Berries

Berries are loaded with fiber and antioxidants, like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries. It will lead to help reduce inflammation, boost immunity, and may even improve memory and brain function with age.

 

Fatty Fish

Fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats protect against heart disease, improve brain sharpness, and lower cholesterol.

 

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts like almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are healthy which providing plant-based protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals like magnesium. They support weight management and hormonal balance.

 

Whole Grains 

Aging comes with its own set of health concerns, and while managing those concerns, we tend to overlook the importance of proper nutritional intake. Consider brown rice, quinoa, and oats. These whole grains are rich in fiber and have numerous benefits, including aiding digestion, managing blood sugar levels, and lowering cholesterol. 

 

Yogurt

Yogurt is well known for its gut-friendly probiotics. Its nutritional value extends to calcium and proteins as well. So, it not only ensures proper gut functioning but also strengthens the bones and muscles.

 

Olive Oil

Diabetes and heart diseases are chronic diseases that can be controlled and even prevented by managing risk factors, including controlling cholesterol levels. Olive oil, which is rich in monounsaturated fats, can reduce bad cholesterol and hence control the risk of these diseases.

 

Every food item has its own benefits, but once you cross the age of 40, choosing foods becomes really important concerning long-term health. Out of fatty fish, nuts, and berries, selecting leafy greens and whole grains to be added to the diet, along with yoghurt and olive oil, will work wonders for improving energy and defending the body against age-related issues. This way, one can maintain a healthy lifestyle without any complications.

Tags: anti-aging foodsbest foods for 40 plusdiet tips for over 40foods after 40healthy aging dietnutrition after 40

From Greens to Grains: 7 Foods To Eat More Of Once You Turn 40

