How Dreams of Death and Falling Reflect Our Inner Emotions

Everyone dreams of being a source of fascination for mankind for centuries. This has often been viewed as a portal to our subconscious minds. Two common themes of dreams that often trigger strong emotions are “dying” and “falling.”

In the dream, death is not necessarily a premonition of an actual event but presents an occasion for the diversifying or altering of life. Otherwise, it reflects the dreamer’s feelings about that person, or it could signify an actual end in the dreamer’s life. A death in a dream could, therefore, communicate feelings about unfinished business, sorrow, or fear about the relationship. At times, a dream of death may serve to remind an individual on the subconscious level to treasure their ideal moments and to work toward healing their relationships. Although disturbing, such dreams usually have psychological processing and emotional meaning rather than representing real-world outcomes.

Perhaps one of the most common dreams is of falling, with the usual association of insecurity, fear, or a loss of control in waking life. While to some falling may mean one thing, others can associate it with a nagging set of worries about life, feeling inadequate, or overwhelmed with their responsibilities. Maybe it hints at a fear of change or uncertainty about what lies ahead. Previously, psychologists have interpreted the falling dream as a symbol of vulnerability and a call for security. While actually being very intense, so much inner reflection is set off by falling dreams, and gives an avenue to work through anxieties that one might be facing.

In conclusion, these dreams act as subconscious messages asking one to evaluate their personal feelings and situations. Interpreting these symbols fosters emotional development and resolution of internal conflicts, further advancing mental health. Interpretation of repetitive dreams can also start to lessen the fears and expectations harbored in one’s heart, thus allowing one to gracefully find equilibrium in life.