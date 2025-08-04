Hyderabad IT Sector Faces “Silent Epidemic” of Liver Disease, Warns Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has raised serious concerns over what he described as a “silent epidemic” sweeping through Hyderabad’s booming IT sector a high prevalence of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD) and other associated disorders.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Friday, Nadda cited a recent study published in Nature Scientific Reports, revealing alarming health statistics among tech employees in the city. The study found that a staggering 84 per cent of surveyed IT professionals exhibited increased liver fat accumulation, a primary indicator of MAFLD.

The data doesn’t stop there. The same report showed that 71 per cent of IT employees were classified as obese, while over one-third were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome — a dangerous combination of health conditions that significantly raises the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and strokes.

“Such high levels of metabolic dysfunction among a key section of our working population should serve as a wake-up call,” said Minister Nadda. He stressed the need for urgent, coordinated intervention involving the government, corporate stakeholders, and healthcare institutions to tackle this growing public health crisis.

The minister noted that the sedentary lifestyle and high-stress environment associated with IT jobs are major contributors to these conditions. “We must promote preventive healthcare, regular screening, and awareness programs in corporate corridors especially in tech hubs like Hyderabad,” he said.

Public health experts have also weighed in, stating that this trend, if left unchecked, could strain the country’s healthcare system in the years ahead. “Fatty liver disease is largely asymptomatic in its early stages. By the time symptoms appear, serious damage may already be done,” a senior hepatologist from Hyderabad told this publication.

The findings have prompted calls for routine health assessments, improved workplace ergonomics, and the inclusion of wellness programs across IT firms. There is also growing demand for the implementation of nutrition and physical activity guidelines for corporate employees.

As Hyderabad continues to serve as a key engine for India’s digital economy, the unfolding health challenges in its tech corridors underline a crucial reality economic growth must not come at the cost of public health.

ALSO READ: Beyond Breast Cancer: Hidden Cancers And Warning Signs Every Woman Should Not Ignore